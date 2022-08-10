ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

24 Days to Kansas Football: Caleb Sampson, Luke Grimm lead deep groups.

By Andy Mitts
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Abs7U_0hBHskHs00

The last few days of press conferences have featured two positions that expect to have extreme depth this season.

Fall camp is a time of hope, when every position is still locked in very serious competition and every player still has hope of playing significant minutes in the upcoming year. But usually the second week is when players start to separate themselves and earn significant playing time over others at the position.

But in two days of press conferences, we have heard from position coaches at two crucial positions. They also happen to be positions that have a lot of unproven players looking to make an impression. Here are some takeaways from the last few days of practice:

Caleb Sampson is impressing, but the defensive line is deep.

The Monday press conference featured both Lance Leipold and defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos. Panagos was asked about which defensive lineman were impressing him, and he started to rattle off multiple names. However, he specifically singled out DE Caleb Sampson and DT Sam Burt.

Based on his comments, it seems likely that Panagos and Taiwo Onatolu will work collaboratively on coaching the defensive line this season, but it was particularly encouraging to hear that the two super-seniors were taking a leading role in helping to push the team forward.

During his time with the media, he was asked about the competition that was happening at both defensive line positions and if anyone had established themselves as a frontrunner. His response included a statement that he will play as many guys as they feel can help the team. He even mentioned that he has in the past had 12 or 13 guys share snaps throughout the season.

Panagos made sure to highlight the attitudes of the players, as they all seem to be working unselfishly to find ways to help prepare each other to help the team. Burt was highlighted as a guy who was prepared to do everything he could to help the team, even if that meant he didn't get a lot of playing time.

But the main takeaway is that they have a lot of guys who are impressing, and fans should expect to see a large rotation of players along the defensive line this season.

The Wide Receiver Room is young but talented.

As part of our wide receiver positional preview, I mentioned that there was not a true #1 receiver returning to the Jayhawks this season, with Kwamie Lassiter now with the Cincinnati Bengals.

But what they do have is a stable of young guys that all have limited experience in high-leverage situations. Luke Grimm and LJ Arnold are the early favorites to become that "go-to" receiver for QB Jalon Daniels, but wide receiver coach Terrance Samuel noted that they will likely need to fill that position out situationally with a collection of receivers.

Grimm was highlighted as a guy that is providing some early leadership in the room. But Samuel shared that the entire room is pushing each other to be better, something that was reiterated by Doug Emilien. Everyone in that room believes that they have something to contribute this year, and I would not be surprised to see six or seven receivers sharing the load equally this year.

Support for the team will have to be different now.

In years past, this has been the point in fall camp where the athletic director makes an impassioned plea with the fanbase to come out to the stadium on Saturdays because "the team is looking good and they really need you to cheer them on."

But the days of Jeff Long pep talks are over, and Lance Leipold made it clear that there are a lot of people that have to come together to properly support the school and football program.

While Leipold acknowledged it was his responsibility to keep the team engaged in getting prepared for the season, he did take some time to discuss how different support for the university and the football program is now.

"College athletics has changed drastically," Leipold said, "and the impact [of] what is needed, compared to what support used to be, is more important now."

And that support has to come from more than just the fans showing up at the stadium. With the ever-changing NIL landscape and realignment rumors running wild, the importance of shoring up the football program is a problem not just for this team, this coaching staff, or even just the athletic department.

Failure to increase the support for the program may lead to drastic consequences for the University of Kansas and the city of Lawrence as a whole, given how important college sports and conference affiliation has been to the school and this community.

That's not to say that everything is doomed if the football team doesn't win enough games this year to convince everyone that the program is "fixed", but instead an acknowledgement that the success of the football program (in fan support, economically and competitively), can have a big impact on everything surrounding them.

I'm not telling you that you have to buy tickets to go to the game, or buy a bunch of merchandise, or watch every second of every game. I understand how difficult some of those things can be. But the message from Leipold is that the entire Kansas Jayhawk community is important to the support of football, and in a way, the entire university.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Follow Blue Wings Rising on Twitter .

Listen to the official podcast of Blue Wings Rising: The Rock Chalk Podcast .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Is it too late for Deshaun Watson to 'accept' eight-game suspension, $5M fine?

It was initially recommended by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson be suspended for six meaningful games over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The league responded to that ruling by asking appeals officer and former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to ban Watson for an entire year and make him immediately ineligible to participate even in preseason contests.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game

This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Kwamie Lassiter
247Sports

What Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said after practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn is set to begin his third season since being elevated to his new position on the coaching staff. And this is probably the first time things have been relatively normal for the Cowboys offense. No off-field distractions like the pandemic that made the 2020 season anything but standard. The skill positions have depth, especially at receiver. Spencer Sanders is a now a four-year starter at quarterback and finally has a healthy offensive line in front of him. Expectations are high for the Oklahoma State offense, which hopes to get back to the days of scoring 40+ points a game.
STILLWATER, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple says Nebraska is splitting first-team reps at QB

Mark Whipple is not settled on a QB yet for Nebraska. He announced on Wednesday that the Huskers are currently splitting the first-team reps in fall camp. According to Whipple, Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy are the two players currently taking reps at the starting spot. For now, Logan Smothers is penciled in as the third QB on the depth chart.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kansas#College Athletics#American Football#College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
203
Followers
246
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy