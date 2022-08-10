Read full article on original website
Missing Opp man safely located in area hospital
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — The Opp Police Department is searching for a missing man. Gary Richard Thien, 68, was first reported missing on Thursday Aug. 4. Police received reports that Thien was seen at Adam’s Bar on Hwy. 52 on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the afternoon and was last seen at his residence on Paulk Ave. late Saturday afternoon.
UPDATE: A residential standoff in Enterprise ends peacefully early Wednesday morning
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— An overnight stand-off with an armed homeowner kept local and state authorities Busy in Enterprise. At around seven o’clock Tuesday night, Enterprise police arrived at a townhouse on “Woodfield “Place” after. a homeowner allegedly fired a gunshot at an “unoccupied” neighbor’s townhouse....
5 arrested in a pair of June shootings in Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects in relation to the recent Abbeville shootings in June. Male juvenile, 17, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied home, shooting into an unoccupied building, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with bonds totaling $1,000,000.
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jeffrey Watford who faces charges that he intentionally set two downtown Dothan fires has been indicted. In March, those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street. They caused significant damage to the vacant buildings, one a hotel that is to...
Enterprise man arrested after 9-hour stand-off
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired into an Enterprise home. On Tuesday, August 9th, Enterprise Police responded to shots being fired on the 100 block of Woodfield Place in Enterprise. Once at the scene, officers found that a resident in the area had...
Dothan Man Charged with Second Degree Rape
On 8/8/2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a sexual allegation involving a juvenile victim. On 8/10/2022, as a result of the investigation, investigators arrested Marcus Anthony Grier, 40 years old of Dothan, and charged him with one count of Rape Second Degree. He currently has no bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.
A Dothan man has been indicted for starting two fires in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been indicted by a grand jury in Houston County for starting allegedly starting two fires on Oates Street in Dothan. Jeffrey Lanor Watford, 39, of Dothan is charged with two counts of second-degree arson. Police say Watford confessed to starting the...
Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Investigations Division, on August 6, 2022 around 9:15 in the morning, The Daleville Police Department responded to Chestnut Street in regards to a firearms assault. When officers arrived, a white female was found with a gunshot wound to...
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
Opp Police request help finding missing person
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL. The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his...
Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say
An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Two arrested in bank fraud scam
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a possible bank fraud scam. Ozark Police Department began an investigation on July 22, 2022 after receiving information regarding the scam. Results of the investigation found that Ozark residents Karlos Flucker (22) and Brandon Grubbs (21) were running...
Who is Coley McCraney?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The man accused of killing J.B Beasley and Tracy Hawlett was never on the radar of police until his DNA matched their case in March of 2019. McCraney was 26 years old at the time of the crime. He has lived in the area most of his life. When arrested, he was serving as a bishop at a local church and a truck driver.
Enterprise Rescue seeing an increase in calls
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A weekend head-on crash near the Coffee-Pike County line led to three persons being air-flighted to Southeast Health and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. In one of the vehicles, a ten-year-old sustained a broken leg and an adult also received injuries. The driver of the...
Preliminary report on Andalusia medical helicopter crash released
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the medical helicopter crash in Andalusia in July. The aircraft crashed on July 29 across from Dean’s Cake House on Snowden Drive, according to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman. This is Packer Field, according to the city of Andalusia.
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
Concerns over planned four-lane into Hartford
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this year, groundbreaking is expected for the Highway 52 four-laning from Malvern to Hartford…. Tonight, some Hartford residents are concerned that the work may damage, or even destroy the make-up of the city’s downtown square. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan reports:. Hartford’s downtown square is considered...
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
