Priest sheltering people during Illinois shooting visits El Paso for joint prayer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured. In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted […]
KFOX 14
El Paso Fire urges hikers to plan ahead before heading up Franklin Mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife reminded the public to practice safety when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. Temperatures continue to warm up and hikers head outdoors. Plan before you go. Know rules and regulations. Get current maps of the area.
Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
KFOX 14
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
KFOX 14
WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
KFOX 14
EPFD explains how to escape from a car underwater
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — This week a woman was rescued from her vehicle moments before it was swallowed by a sinkhole in central El Paso. Drivers should always turn around don’t drown when they come across flooded roadways. It's unknown if the woman who was rescued had...
KFOX 14
Areas in west El Paso, Las Cruces see hail, rain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some areas in west El Paso and Las Cruces saw rain and hail Tuesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Canutillo, Santa Teresa, and La Union until 5:15 p.m. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas.
KFOX 14
Tickets on sale for West Texas Sunshine and Whiskey festival at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Get your boots ready to listen to music as you chow down on some pulled pork or brisket at the inaugural whiskey festival happening in the Fall. Food trucks owners will serve barbecue, and an assortment of whiskey, 4X4 trucks, music, vendors, petting zoo,...
KFOX 14
Chalk the Block celebrates its 15 year in El Paso; opens artists, vendor applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has opened the application period for Chalk the Block Chalk art competition, artist market, and food truck vendors. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in El Paso, this year the downtown festival will take place from...
Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
Two El Paso Bookstores Make Top 25 Bookstores in Texas List
Yelp just released their list of the top 25 local bookstores in Texas and two spots in El Paso made the cut. Before tablets and smart phones existed so-called bookworms would peruse local bookstores to find their next great read. I've always loved the atmosphere of a cozy, locally owned...
Apple Picking Fun Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
Apple season is here, and you can be picking your own in less than 2 hours. The late summer family-friendly activity is not only a fun excuse to get out of the city for the day, but it’s also an excellent way to eat fresh and support local area farms.
KFOX 14
Country star Frank Ray to visit Las Cruces schools, donate school supplies, perform
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country star and former Las Cruces officer Frank Ray will be in the city of crosses to visit some schools, donate supplies and perform. Ray is a former 10-year police officer, Texas chart-topper, and bilingual recording artist opening doors for a modern Latino Country movement.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
KVIA
Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
KFOX 14
El Paso Animal Protection Officers awarded custody of a dog cruelly treated, city says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services Animal Protection Officers were awarded custody of a dog named Peyton after an investigation revealed that the dog had been kept in a deplorable condition, according to the City of El Paso. The court determined that the animal was cruelly...
Cazares Burritos, La Coa Cocina among New Restaurants, Businesses Springing Up Around UTEP
North Mesa between the University of Texas at El Paso and Executive Center is seeing some growth with new businesses recently opening and a few more under construction. From a new burrito place to a car wash to a cantina (y cocina), here are some of the new businesses I spotted on a recent drive along the two-mile stretch of road.
Sinkhole in Texas swallows car; woman rescued moments before
EL PASO, Tx. — A sinkhole in Texas swallowed a car on Tuesday and the woman inside was rescued just moments before. El Paso Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a car fell into a sinkhole in the area on Tuesday. According to a video from EPFD...
Sinkhole Swallows Up Car At Popular Texas Intersection: WATCH
"Fire department got here in time, thirty seconds more and she would’ve been dead."
