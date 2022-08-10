ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Fire urges hikers to plan ahead before heading up Franklin Mountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife reminded the public to practice safety when planning outdoor hiking/camping activities. Temperatures continue to warm up and hikers head outdoors. Plan before you go. Know rules and regulations. Get current maps of the area.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Break in pavement still causing issue in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A break in the road which created a hole on Yandell and Gateway South is still being repaired after a main water break burst under the pavement. El Paso Water is still working to clear the surrounding area they were able to pull out the car that was pulled into the […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPFD explains how to escape from a car underwater

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — This week a woman was rescued from her vehicle moments before it was swallowed by a sinkhole in central El Paso. Drivers should always turn around don’t drown when they come across flooded roadways. It's unknown if the woman who was rescued had...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Areas in west El Paso, Las Cruces see hail, rain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some areas in west El Paso and Las Cruces saw rain and hail Tuesday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Canutillo, Santa Teresa, and La Union until 5:15 p.m. Heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Griisy915: Meet the Nail Artist putting El Paso on the map!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Meet Griselda Calderon, a local nail tech making waves online and putting El Paso on the map by showcasing her unique nail designs through tutorials on social media! “Ever since I was a little girl I have always been interested in the beauty industry. I’ve always had passion for nails […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Volunteers needed at El Calvario Shelter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The El Calvario Shelter, which helps process migrants who have just entered the United States, needs volunteers. Many of the migrants do not speak English or Spanish. The New Mexico Mobile Newsroom took a look at its operations. The newsroom's operations manager observed as many...
LAS CRUCES, NM
WGAU

Sinkhole in Texas swallows car; woman rescued moments before

EL PASO, Tx. — A sinkhole in Texas swallowed a car on Tuesday and the woman inside was rescued just moments before. El Paso Fire Department said in a Facebook post that a car fell into a sinkhole in the area on Tuesday. According to a video from EPFD...

