WBKO
Sister duo uses art to raise funds to help flood victims in EKY
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 17-year-old Chaney Genter, a junior at Bowling Green High School, is using her artistic ability to help families in Eastern Kentucky who have been affected by flooding. “As soon as I heard about the flooding, I automatically wanted to help,” said Chaney Genter. “I hated...
WBKO
Tasty Tuesday pie face competition raises money for Stuff the Bus Foundation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tasty Tuesday in the parking lot of the WBKO studio offered a different kind of show with a pie face competition. The competitors? Tony Rose, founder of Stuff the Bus Foundation and our own Gene Birk. For one hour and a $5 donation that went...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Bowling Green KY You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Bowling Green, KY? You have come to the right place! One of the best things about traveling is finding new food to indulge in! Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or will eat anything, we have found something for you!. Traveling within the...
WBKO
Tri-Five Nationals Welcome Party Aug. 10th
Bowling Green Independent School District Board Meeting. BGISD discusses upcoming school year at recent board meeting. Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT.
WBKO
Rich Pond Elementary students ‘slide’ into the new year in a new building
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was the first day of school for many districts around the state including Warren County Schools. Warren County students were sliding into the new year as 830 students at Rich Pond Elementary walked through the doors to a new building this morning. “It became...
WBKO
Glasgow school system creates new position for visual impairment teacher
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Independent School System has approved the creation of a position in the district. Due to the growing need in Barren County, the district will be creating a position for a Visual Impairment Teacher. According to the CDC, there are over 140,000 visually impaired...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
WBKO
BGMU to close lane of Covington Street for electric work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Electric Crews will have the right, northeast lane of Covington Street closed between South Park Drive and Euclid Avenue Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1p.m. as they replace two poles. Crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible, and crews ask...
wnky.com
Four generations of family work at Howard’s Cycling
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a staple in town for anyone who loves to bike….Howard’s Cycling & Fitness has been around for 85 years. Howard Cox built the building by hand using old pallets and repurposed wood. “I would assume it took him a couple years but then he...
WBKO
Kelly Dean LIVE for Tasty Tuesday
Bowling Green Independent School District Board Meeting. BGISD discusses upcoming school year at recent board meeting.
WBKO
Scottsville PD investigating burglary at Pharmacy Arts
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Scottsville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary. According to police, on Tuesday around 3 a.m. the Pharmacy Arts on Burnley Road was burglarized. They posted on Facebook the surveillance footage of the vehicle of interest, and said anyone who has information regarding this crime to...
WBKO
New program will offer heavy equipment operation as a career in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new program in Warren County will create opportunities for teens and adults. The program will train and certify local residents that may be interested in a a career in heavy equipment operation. The program is a collaboration between various agencies, such as: Bowling...
Viral post claiming man is attacking Hardin County residents is fake, police say
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County police are asking residents to be weary of sharing an "alarmist" social media post that claims the community is in danger. The Elizabethtown Police Department says a viral Facebook post, which claims a man going around Elizabethtown attacking people who don't give him money, is fake.
WBKO
A Transition Thursday: A light passing shower, then the humidity drops
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - I’m calling today a transition day, between the hot, humid, stormy, rainy weather we had at the beginning of the week, to the cooler, drier weather we have tomorrow through the weekend. The humidity is dropping today. Friday will be fantastic. Temperatures start in...
WBKO
Power restored in Warren Co. area after storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon storms caused some power outages in the Warren County area. Warren RECC said most of the outages were in the Smiths Grove area, and almost all of the initial power outages have been restored. BGMU also reports only one outage in Warren County.
k105.com
Accused drunk driver slams into Barren Co. Dollar Store
An accused intoxicated man has been arrested after crashing into a Dollar Store just outside of Glasgow. On Tuesday afternoon, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the business on Scottsville Road in the Haywood community, about four miles southwest of Glasgow. (Glasgow officers responded because Barren County deputies were on...
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
wnky.com
Bosnian sisters open dream BG business 30 years after Srebrenica massacre
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Since the Bosnian Genocide in the early 1990s, Bowling Green has served as a place of refuge for thousands of Bosnian citizens – a dark stain for many of Bowling Green’s large Bosnian population. Many of those immigrants’ children have now grown up...
wnky.com
Section of Covington Street to close Thursday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – BGMU says their electric crews will be closing the right, northeast lane of Covington Street between S. Park Drive and Euclid Avenue. The lane will remain closed Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for the replacement of two poles. As always, crews...
wnky.com
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
