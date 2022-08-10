Read full article on original website
25 Sports Tour: Bloomington Central Catholic Saints
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - After just missing the playoffs a season ago, the senior-laden Bloomington Central Catholic Saints are hungry for the postseason in 2022. With 6-foot-6 quarterback Colin Hayes and 6-foot-4 wide receiver Ryan Hoeferle among other weapons, the Saints could have a potent passing attack this fall.
25 Sports Tour: Normal Community Ironmen
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - A year after winning the Big 12 title, the Normal Community Ironmen appear to be reloaded, especially on offense where they’ll feature a pair of explosive playmakers in running backs Chris Taylor and Tommy Davis. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
25 Sports Tour: Peoria High Lions
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Known for their up-tempo, explosive offense, the Peoria High Lions expect to be much improved on the other side of the football this year. They think their defense is going to be as good as it has been in years. Couple that with their typically high-scoring offense and the Lions think they can compete for a Big 12 championship.
25 Sports Tour: Limestone Rockets
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Limestone Rockets have a new head coach, but he’s not new to the program. Jeff Schmider was a conference champion as a two-way starter for the Rockets in 1989 before becoming an assistant for years. Now he’s the man in charge and is excited to bring a tough, blue-collar style of football to Limestone.
Local Sports 8-8
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the first day of high school football practice kicked off around the area, Peoria Manual kicked off practice with a new head coach. Dennis Bailey Jr. takes over the Rams program as head coach after serving as the defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. Volleyball and soccer practice also kicked off on Monday around the state.
Urbana cancels varsity football this fall
URBANA (WCIA) — Urbana football won’t field a varsity team this fall. The school district released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing it will only play a JV schedule in 2022, electing to cancel all its varsity games. “After evaluating the roster numbers during this week’s practices, the decision was made that there are not enough […]
Joshua Perry, BTN Analyst, shares takeaways from stop in Champaign
As a part of his B1G football tour, BTN Analyst Joshua Perry stopped at Illinois. He made sure to give some of his takeaways from his travels. The 1st thing that Perry mentioned about his visit was the depth at the quarterback position in Champaign. He likes what he has seen from Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito, and was as far to say that it looks like he has been in this offense for awhile now. However, Perry made sure to remind people that Artur Sitkowski still has what it takes as well.
Towering Soccer Goalkeeper Hank Alvey Trying to Reach His College Basketball Goals
GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He might be the tallest soccer player in the state. And 6-foot-9 Hank Alvey enjoys playing goalkeeper for Illini Bluffs High School. It gives him another sport to play. “I know college coaches look for that, Alvey said. “It’s helping me not get burnt out from basketball.” Basketball is his first […]
Local Sports 8-10: Miller Lite Falcons win 3rd straight Sunday Morning League Title and pads come on at football practice
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Miller Lite Falcons won their third straight Peoria Sunday Morning League championship on Wednesday night with an 8-3 win over the Crusens Reds to sweep the championship series. In high school football, practice got a little more real on Wednesday as teams strapped on the pads for the first time.
MacArthur boys basketball a team finding its chemistry with transfer guards MJ Murphy and Stevie Tatum
DECATUR — Once competitors on the court, two former Herald & Review Players of the Year, Terise Bryson (1996-97) and Marlin Murphy (1997-98) are collaborating in the gym. Bryson, a Stephen Decatur graduate and the MacArthur boys basketball coach, began coaching as an assistant at MacArthur in 2014 and became head coach in 2021. In his second season, the team set a program record for wins in a season and advanced to the Class 3A sectional finals last season.
Ledgestone Open brings thousands to Central Illinois this week
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a big week for disc golf enthusiasts. Area courses hosted the Jr. and Masters World Championships just a few weeks ago. The Ledgestone Open, which begins Thursday, is now bringing another 2,200 players to Central Illinois, many who are already here ahead of the practice rounds.
KANSAS concert with Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon canceled
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled. Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details...
Garrett Scott remembered: Chess coach, Normal Town Council member, and educator
A longtime Normal Town Council member, speech pathologist, and chess educator who helped thousands of school children learn and play chess has died at the age of 78. Garrett Scott served on the council for more than two decades. He was a longtime state delegate to the U.S. Chess Federation and a tournament director who interacted with grand masters and beginners alike. Scott served on the federation's policy and executive boards and brought national championship tournaments to Bloomington-Normal. And perhaps most importantly, he built a thriving school and adult tournament chess scene in central Illinois that lasted for decades.
PHOTOS: Check out these photos of St. Teresa's new football field
Photos of St. Teresa's football facility from the proposal for a new field to its current state. The ribbon cutting is Aug. 19.
Urbana High School's varsity football season cancelled
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana High School varsity football season has already come to an end. School district officials made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the school's varsity play has been cancelled due to low athlete turnout. According to the News-Gazette, Urbana now joins Fisher in canceling its varsity play...
Hurricane season likely ramping up in the next couple of weeks
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - You may have noticed hurricane season has been off to a quiet start. Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1st and ends November 30th. Peak hurricane season is September 10th, so it’s not unusual for activity to be quiet now. Just because it has been a quiet, July and start to August, doesn’t mean it’ll be a quiet season.
A few isolated showers possible tomorrow
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Overall we won’t see too much change to our weather over the next few days. However, a few showers may be possible tomorrow with slightly warmer conditions on the way this weekend. Tonight and Tomorrow:. Skies will remain mainly clear this evening and...
A few isolated showers possible late Thursday
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our quiet and comfortable weather will continue for the rest of the week. We should stay dry except for a few showers later in the day on Thursday. Additional rain chances will be possible early next week. Tonight and Tomorrow:. Mainly clear skies are...
More Than 20 Food Trucks You Can Find Around Champaign-Urbana
We’ve listed everything we know about food trucks in Champaign, Urbana and beyond. Find a way to curb that food truck craving in and around Champaign-Urbana. From tacos to burgers to donuts, we’ve got it here. Year after year, Champaign, Urbana and the surrounding communities are home to...
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
