Houston, TX

Houston’s Hot Apartment Market

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – Despite some negative factors impacting the Houston housing arena as a whole, the rental marketplace seems to be doing well in 2022, says Colliers’ newly issued report on leasing activity for the year’s first two quarters. “Demand...
A New Vibe Resonates in Rice Village

HOUSTON – By Cynthia Lescalleet (Realty News Report) – Structural steel uncovered in the revamp and repurposing of a long-vacant building in the core of Rice Village is one of many signs that the urban shopping district has been busy with its most recent transformation, one bringing a fresh mix of tenants and consumers alike.
Apartments Acquired by Investors from New York

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Lone Star Capital, a multifamily investment firm based in New York, acquired the 300-unit Timberwalk apartments in Northwest Houston, Berkadia reported. “Lone Star Capital was able to purchase Timberwalk in an off-market acquisition,” said Berkadia managing director Chris Young. “Their experience in...
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated

A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction

HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
METRORapid University Corridor: New faster connection

HOUSTON – METRO is answering their riders’ calls for better connectivity. The METRORapid University Corridor Project will be a one-seat ride that could significantly improve the two-hour ride from the Westchase District all the way to Cashmere Gardens and connect students to Houston Community College, St. Thomas, University of Houston and Texas Southern University.
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area

The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general

HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?

Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
