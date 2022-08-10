Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Hot Apartment Market
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) – Despite some negative factors impacting the Houston housing arena as a whole, the rental marketplace seems to be doing well in 2022, says Colliers’ newly issued report on leasing activity for the year’s first two quarters. “Demand...
Attention Dickinson Texas businesses
ATTENTION DICKINSON BUSINESSES! The event date has changed it is now September 3rd and 4th. We are excited to announce our DEDC Business Expo at this year's Red, White & Bayou Festival for all the local businesses at NO CHARGE.
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
realtynewsreport.com
A New Vibe Resonates in Rice Village
HOUSTON – By Cynthia Lescalleet (Realty News Report) – Structural steel uncovered in the revamp and repurposing of a long-vacant building in the core of Rice Village is one of many signs that the urban shopping district has been busy with its most recent transformation, one bringing a fresh mix of tenants and consumers alike.
realtynewsreport.com
Apartments Acquired by Investors from New York
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Lone Star Capital, a multifamily investment firm based in New York, acquired the 300-unit Timberwalk apartments in Northwest Houston, Berkadia reported. “Lone Star Capital was able to purchase Timberwalk in an off-market acquisition,” said Berkadia managing director Chris Young. “Their experience in...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
houstonianonline.com
Houston’s Best Pool Contractors for 2022 Rated
A swimming pool is a kind of addition to your house that not only makes your home give off luxury vibes but is also fun in the summer. Many people think it’s way too challenging to add a swimming pool to a house, whether old or new, because of the hustle behind it. However, you can ignore all the hard work and hire a company to do the job for you. There are so many pools related companies in Houston that are proficient at doing the job. Here are some companies that will design and build the perfect pool for you.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
Former jail turned dive bar and live music venue in Spring now for sale
Jailhouse Saloon closed in June and the building will soon have a new owner.
Click2Houston.com
Telephone Road Project: Mayor Turner introduces $21M RAISE grant for construction
HOUSTON – The United States Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the City of Houston will receive $20.96 million in federal funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program for the Telephone Road: Main Street Revitalization Project. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Congressman...
The Pho Fix Plans Houston Expansion
Two brick-and-mortar locations will offer build-your-own pho bowls.
Click2Houston.com
METRORapid University Corridor: New faster connection
HOUSTON – METRO is answering their riders’ calls for better connectivity. The METRORapid University Corridor Project will be a one-seat ride that could significantly improve the two-hour ride from the Westchase District all the way to Cashmere Gardens and connect students to Houston Community College, St. Thomas, University of Houston and Texas Southern University.
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
fox26houston.com
Houston man fighting $700 water bill gets answers with help of FOX 26
HOUSTON - For the last nine months, a Houston man has been fighting the city on a water bill that he says was more than 17 times what he usually pays. On Tuesday, FOX 26 helped that man resolve the issue and get his money back. Since 1946, Gregory Keith...
Korean BBQ Concept to Make Houston Debut
KPot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot will open mulitple locations in coming months.
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
Click2Houston.com
Houston resident and CEO of TDECU promoted to US Army 2-star major general
HOUSTON – The president and CEO of TDECU, who is a Houston resident, has been promoted to a two-star major general in the United States Army. Isaac Johnson, who was named president and CEO of TDECU in June 2021, has a long military career. He was a Brigadier General for the US Army Reserve before his newly-appointed position.
defendernetwork.com
Which Houston mayor candidate has raised the most money?
Mayor Sylvester Turner has led the Bayou City for the past seven and a half years, steering Houston through countless storms, including the Labor Day Flood (2015), Tax Day Flood (2016), Hurricane Harvey (2017), Independence Day Flood (2018) and Winter Storm Uri (2021). Turner took office facing a different storm—an...
The top Houston restaurants and bars people take cabs and rideshares to most
We obtained data from Uber, Lyft and Alto to see where Houstonians are taxiing to.
Click2Houston.com
Northside neighbors plead with city for help with overgrown abandoned house
HOUSTON – A Northside neighborhood said an abandoned home has become more than an eyesore, it’s affecting their quality of life. The house located in the 800 block of Bolling Lane can’t even be seen from the road due to overgrown trees, vines and tall weeds. Neighbors...
