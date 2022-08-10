ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Commission Races Set After Primary

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Tuesday’s Minnesota Primary has set the stage for the Becker County Board races in November’s General Election. Craig Hall and Erica Jepson will be on the ballot in November competing for a Commissioner seat in Becker County District 1. Hall received 40.68% of the votes, while Jepson secured 30.93%. Tim Clements, who was also running received 28.39% of the votes. The top two vote getters will appear on the ballot during November’s General Election.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
BRAINERD, MN
DL-Online

Polls open across Becker County as the 2022 primary election gets underway, close at 8 p.m.

DETROIT LAKES — The 2022 primary election is officially underway in Becker County. Polls close at 8 p.m., but, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, any voter in line by the poll closing will be able to cast a ballot. Stephanie Goecke, head election judge for the Ward 1 precinct in Detroit Lakes, said she has been a county election judge for about 30 years and, in total, there is more than 75 years of election staffing experience among her team.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes City Council prepares for full-time fire chief; Highland Drive project gains final approval

DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Boardwalk Minigolf Opens to Public on Bemidji’s South Shore

A new space for mini golf has opened in Bemidji, and already, they’re seeing people hit the course. Yesterday, an open house was held at Boardwalk Minigolf, where city officials and local business owners came to survey the new addition and play a few rounds. Bemidji has not had...
BEMIDJI, MN
KX News

Do we need water or not, North Dakota?

The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Court news: Perham man meets conditions, drug charge dropped

DETROIT LAKES — Jose Anttonio Salinas, 24, of Perham, has had a felony fifth-degree drug charge dismissed in Becker County District Court because he met the conditions laid down by the court. According to court records, on July 31, 2019, he was riding in a car pulled over by...
PERHAM, MN
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 10-21

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Drug charge dropped, Richwood woman completes probation

DETROIT LAKES — Katie Sue Welsh, 37, of Richwood, has had a charge dismissed in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree drugs, because she met the conditions laid down by the court. According to court records, on Nov. 4, 2019, agents of the West Central Task Force met...
RICHWOOD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found

FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
DL-Online

Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant

7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.

