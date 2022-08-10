Read full article on original website
DL-Online
Candidates in tight race for District 1 seat on Becker County Board
DETROIT LAKES — In a tight Becker County Commissioner District 1 race, Craig Hall currently leads with 343 votes, Erica Jepson has 279 votes and Tim Clements has 262 votes, with 39 of the county’s 47 precincts reporting. The top two vote-getters in each race advance to the...
DL-Online
UPDATE: Hall and Jepson win District 1 primary for Becker County Board; here's how each precinct voted
DETROIT LAKES — Height of Land Township supervisor Craig Hall dominated in the District 1 primary race for Becker County Board, receiving 576 votes, or 41% of the total in a three-way race. Second-place winner Erica Jepson of Evergreen Township collected 438 votes, or 31%, to squeak out a...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Commission Races Set After Primary
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Tuesday’s Minnesota Primary has set the stage for the Becker County Board races in November’s General Election. Craig Hall and Erica Jepson will be on the ballot in November competing for a Commissioner seat in Becker County District 1. Hall received 40.68% of the votes, while Jepson secured 30.93%. Tim Clements, who was also running received 28.39% of the votes. The top two vote getters will appear on the ballot during November’s General Election.
lptv.org
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
DL-Online
Ulen-Hitterdal school voters shoot down $1.7 million bond for multi-use activity center
DETROIT LAKES — A $1.7 million school improvements bond was shot down by Ulen-Hitterdal School District voters on Tuesday — 285 “no” votes to 123 “yes” votes, or 70% to 30%. The school district was asking voters for authority to issue general obligation school...
DL-Online
Polls open across Becker County as the 2022 primary election gets underway, close at 8 p.m.
DETROIT LAKES — The 2022 primary election is officially underway in Becker County. Polls close at 8 p.m., but, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, any voter in line by the poll closing will be able to cast a ballot. Stephanie Goecke, head election judge for the Ward 1 precinct in Detroit Lakes, said she has been a county election judge for about 30 years and, in total, there is more than 75 years of election staffing experience among her team.
DL-Online
Detroit Lakes City Council prepares for full-time fire chief; Highland Drive project gains final approval
DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes City Council discussed the potential for a new full-time fire chief position during their most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 8. The city's current fire chief, Ryan Swanson, said he will be stepping down as chief at the end of the year and, in a previous interview, suggested that it was time for the full-time position to be created, which would lead to improved public safety in Detroit Lakes.
lptv.org
Boardwalk Minigolf Opens to Public on Bemidji’s South Shore
A new space for mini golf has opened in Bemidji, and already, they’re seeing people hit the course. Yesterday, an open house was held at Boardwalk Minigolf, where city officials and local business owners came to survey the new addition and play a few rounds. Bemidji has not had...
DL-Online
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes named to Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list
Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, recognizing the facility as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States. This is the first time Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes has received the honor, ranking 17th out of 819 in...
Do we need water or not, North Dakota?
The groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineer civil work project constructed using the P3 alternate financing method occurred in our state on Tuesday, August 9. This method is a supplement to other funding options, when you pay for construction projects. The project in question near Fargo has been in the works for over […]
DL-Online
COVID transmission reaches high level in Otter Tail County
WADENA — Reports of high levels of COVID-19 transmission were reported in Otter Tail County on Monday, Aug. 8. A high level is a period where there is a high potential of healthcare system strain, and high level of severe illness. In Wadena, Becker, Hubbard and Todd counties, the...
DL-Online
Court news: Charges dismissed against Moorhead woman found in stolen truck; predatory offender violates rules
DETROIT LAKES — Charges against Jean Marie Jacobson, 37, of Moorhead, of felony receiving stolen property, felony theft, and misdemeanor driving after her license was revoked have been dropped in Becker County District Court, at the discretion of the County Attorney’s Office. According to court records, on March...
DL-Online
Court news: Perham man meets conditions, drug charge dropped
DETROIT LAKES — Jose Anttonio Salinas, 24, of Perham, has had a felony fifth-degree drug charge dismissed in Becker County District Court because he met the conditions laid down by the court. According to court records, on July 31, 2019, he was riding in a car pulled over by...
DL-Online
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 10-21
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DL-Online
Court news: Drug charge dropped, Richwood woman completes probation
DETROIT LAKES — Katie Sue Welsh, 37, of Richwood, has had a charge dismissed in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree drugs, because she met the conditions laid down by the court. According to court records, on Nov. 4, 2019, agents of the West Central Task Force met...
lakesarearadio.net
Missing Otter Tail County Teenager Found
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A missing teenager from Fergus Falls has been located. Samantha Holte had been missing since July 31, last seen in the Jewett Lake area. Holte was described as a 17 year-old, 5’9″ and approximately 155 pounds. She was believed to be in the...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant
7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
lakesarearadio.net
Crazy Daze Returns to Downtown Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes shoppers will descend on downtown Detroit Lakes Tuesday for some of the Lakes Area’s best deals during Crazy Daze. “Crazy Daze goes from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. so hopefully you can stop in even if you’re working – go before work, after work – and we have great food trucks so come down for lunch and support those businesses on the street and those businesses that are open downtown,” said Carrie Johnston with the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce.
