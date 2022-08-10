Read full article on original website
In Memory: Aug. 10
Robert L. Esposito, age 77, passed away August 9, 2022 at the VNA Hospice House, Vero Beach. He was born May 14, 1945 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Adolph and Bruna Esposito. Bob was a graduate of West Haven High School, class of 1963. He served in the...
Inaugural Treasure Coast Women Who Rock Awards
VERO BEACH, FLA. — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Indian River State College (IRSC) has partnered with weVENTURE Women’s Business Center (WBC) at Florida Tech’s Bisk College of Business and presenting sponsor PNC Bank to host the Inaugural Women Who Rock Awards of the Treasure Coast on October 11th and 13th in honor of National Woman’s Small Business Month.
Big Blue Slide at Palm Bay Aquatic Center temporarily closed
PALM BAY - The big blue slide inside the Palm Bay Aquatic Center, located at 420 Community College Pkwy SE, is currently closed for repairs until further notice, due to pump issues in the mechanical room. The city is working on a solution and the slide will be shut down until further notice.
It’s A Dogs World In Indian River
Want to plan a vacation but don’t want to leave your furry friend behind? Many people consider their dogs to be family members not – just pets – and leaving them behind can be difficult. With several hotel options, places to play, and even a mobile vet, Indian River County is the perfect place to plan a pet-friendly family vacation.
TEAL TEAM helps with Coastal Connections Clean up
Saturday July 23rd, The EXIT RIGHT Realty Teal Team worked closely with Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach and did a clean up at the City Marina and Dog Park area. Florida Realtors Association asks that all brokers get their agents involved with clean up efforts in July so Rob and Colleen MacCallum, EXIT RIGHT Realty brokers poled their agents and joined Rob’s Rotary club in a clean up. over 50lbs of trash was picked up. For more information about EXIT RIGHT Realty check out www.exitrightfl.com.
Sea Colony unit ‘by far the prettiest condo currently on market’
After visiting Florida’s West Coast for 10 winters, Rodney and Kimberly Miller felt like it was getting too crowded. So they began looking for a place with a more laid-back environment for their southern sojourns. Fortuitously, a neighbor near their Sunapee, New Hampshire, home mentioned Vero Beach and the...
Coming Up! Food, fun on menu at Sebastian’s ‘Grill Out Night’
The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce is helping you plan for some “Sweet & Sunny Citrus” fun this weekend by sponsoring “Grill Out Night” on Friday evening. This is a community-wide open event designed to introduce you to local businesses while serving up food and fun. There will be sales, discounts and door prizes as well. Grill Out Night runs 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 throughout the Sebastian business area. The best way to participate is to visit the Pelican Porch Visitors Center, at the southeast corner of Main Street and U.S. 1 in Sebastian. There, you can pick up a map of participating businesses opening their doors to visitors. For more information, visit SebastianChamber.com.
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Bottoms UP! ‘Poverty Crusher’ drink hits spot for nonprofit
Southern Social mixologists have created a unique Poverty Crusher cocktail concoction to benefit United Against Poverty of Indian River County. To kick off the occasion, guests at an invitational party last Tuesday were given a first taste of the refreshing elixir, which has a tequila base, enhanced with honey, lime juice, black tea and mango puree.
THINGS TO DO: Top 10 Best Freshwater Fishing Spots Along Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast is known for its beautiful beaches and the world-famous Indian River Lagoon, but did you know it’s also home to some fantastic freshwater fishing lakes?. With world-class bass, crappie, and panfish opportunities at your doorstep it’s yet another reason why this...
Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year
Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
Port St. Lucie police issue 50+ citations, warnings first day back to school
On the first day back to school, law enforcement was busy writing tickets and issuing warnings to speeders in school zones.
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
Cuddly critters charm kids at LaPorte ‘Back to School’ event
The pitter-patter of children’s feet mixed with the clomping of horses’ hooves and squawks of exotic birds at the seventh annual Back to School Family Fun Day hosted by LaPorte Farms in Sebastian. The summertime event is always a great way to get little ones geared up and excited about heading back to school in just a few short weeks.
Brevard Sheriff accused of pressuring third candidate to drop from race
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County, told...
16 of the Best Vero Beach Restaurants for Families With Kids
Planning a trip to Vero Beach, Florida, can be pretty time-consuming, so you’ll need to consider the best places to visit if you’re interested in the city’s beaches and resorts. If you’re on vacation with your family and kids, knowing the best places to eat is essential if you’re interested in treating them to dinner after a long day.
Man charged after stabbing associate several times in vehicle
VERO BEACH — A man is awaiting extradition to Indian River County following a stabbing last month that left an associate – another man – seriously injured, officials said. The incident occurred in front of the Oceanaire Inn Motel in Vero Beach. “The wound was so severe...
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
Okeechobee woman gives birth on helicopter
You’ve heard a lot Wednesday about the first day of school, but here is an incredible story about a young boy’s first day on Earth.
