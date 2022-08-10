The Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce is helping you plan for some “Sweet & Sunny Citrus” fun this weekend by sponsoring “Grill Out Night” on Friday evening. This is a community-wide open event designed to introduce you to local businesses while serving up food and fun. There will be sales, discounts and door prizes as well. Grill Out Night runs 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 throughout the Sebastian business area. The best way to participate is to visit the Pelican Porch Visitors Center, at the southeast corner of Main Street and U.S. 1 in Sebastian. There, you can pick up a map of participating businesses opening their doors to visitors. For more information, visit SebastianChamber.com.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO