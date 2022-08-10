Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Tank's Side Is Playing Games, We're Moving On – I’m Going To Teofimo Lopez's Fight
On Friday afternoon, Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya offered a positive update around negotiations for a potential fight pitting budding contender Ryan Garcia against knockout artist Gervonta Davis. De La Hoya said they were talking with Tank’s team and that the development was a great start, adding...
ESPN
Heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury, after saying he'd retire, wants to fight Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury, who confirmed in April that he was retiring, has announced that he's returning to the boxing ring. The heavyweight champion's preferred opponent is Derek Chisora, whom he already defeated twice in lopsided fashion. There is no deal yet, with the sides seven figures apart on Chisora's purse, a source told ESPN.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight
Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December
Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
Tyson Fury Explains Decision to End Retirement From Boxing
The heavyweight champion has his sights set on another trilogy.
Tyson Fury shows off stunning £300,000 Ferrari as boxing legend prepares to sign contract for Derek Chisora trilogy
TYSON FURY showed off his stunning £300,000 Ferrari as he prepares to sign a contract to fight Derek Chisora. Fury is a known car lover, owning a collection of luxury motors with his black Ferrari GTC4Lusso among his favourites. The Gypsy King posted the supercar onto his Instagram after...
Boxing-'Itchy feet' Fury wants to complete trilogy with Chisora
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury says he is coming back to boxing with a new trainer and wants to complete a trilogy against fellow-Briton Derek Chisora.
Yardbarker
SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer
SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
Boxing Scene
Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
Yardbarker
“It’s too far gone” – Tommy Fury urges Jake Paul to reschedule their fight AGAIN
Tommy Fury has urged Jake Paul to reschedule their proposed boxing match AGAIN. Fury, who is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has twice been due to step into the ring and fight YouTuber Paul but has twice been forced to pull out. The first time, Fury claimed to...
Anthony Joshua reveals what he would have done differently in first Oleksandr Usyk fight
Anthony Joshua has revealed that he would have approached his first fight against Oleksandr Usyk with a different mentality, if he could revisit the night on which he lost his heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian in London.Usyk outpointed Joshua last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, which “AJ” will seek to regain in the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.Briton Joshua faces a tough task, with Usyk unbeaten as a professional.When asked whether he wishes he had done anything differently on the night that he lost to Usyk, Joshua told JD Sports: “Walk...
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn: I Want People To See Me Beat Eubank Jr. in His Prime
Conor Benn is not concerned with the weight limit for his upcoming grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn, a welterweight, will move up by nearly two weight divisions to face Eubank at a catch-weight of 157-pounds on October 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank has fought at middleweight...
Boxing Scene
Juan Huertas vs. Miguel Madueno Tops September 9 ProBox Card
Juan “El Olimpico” Huertas will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino lightweight title against Miguel “Explosivo” Madueno ProBox TV’s September 9 main event. These two ‘banger/punchers’ will fight at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida and the card will be streamed live at PROBOXTV.com and the ProBox TV app.
Boxing Scene
MMA Icon, Bellator Female Champ Cris Cyborg To Make Pro Boxing Debut 9/25
Cris Cyborg’s career crossover from the cage to the ring is complete. The iconic mixed martial artist and current Bellator female featherweight champion will be making her pro boxing debut on Sept. 25 when she takes on Simone Silva in a homecoming fight in Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday.
Boxing Scene
McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself
Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going
JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
Brendan Schaub confused by Jake Paul’s callout of KSI: “You were about to fight a legit guy”
Brendan Schaub isn’t a fan of Jake Paul calling out KSI for a boxing match. ‘The Problem Child’ was set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York City this month. However, the fight was canceled, as the two men argued about the weight allowance for the heavyweight. Rahman Jr. famously took the bout on short notice.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back
Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene
Salita On ‘Detroit Brawl’ Card: Very Rare You See These Types Of High-Quality Fights Off TV
Dmitriy Salita still hasn’t found a streaming or television partner in the United States, but that financial obstacle hasn’t stopped the Michigan-based promoter from staging shows in and around Detroit to keep his contenders and prospects active. Salita’s “Detroit Brawl” card on Wednesday night will feature seven fighters...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
