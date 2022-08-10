ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Boxing Scene

Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight

Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December

Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
Yardbarker

SugarHill Steward responds to Tyson Fury ditching him as head trainer

SugarHill Steward is NOT impressed with Tyson Fury appointing Isaac Lowe as his new head coach. Fury has announced that he will be returning to boxing to step into the ring with Derek Chisora, for what will be a third fight between the two British heavyweights. While nobody was surprised...
Boxing Scene

Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
The Independent

Anthony Joshua reveals what he would have done differently in first Oleksandr Usyk fight

Anthony Joshua has revealed that he would have approached his first fight against Oleksandr Usyk with a different mentality, if he could revisit the night on which he lost his heavyweight titles to the Ukrainian in London.Usyk outpointed Joshua last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, which “AJ” will seek to regain in the pair’s rematch in Saudi Arabia on 20 August.Briton Joshua faces a tough task, with Usyk unbeaten as a professional.When asked whether he wishes he had done anything differently on the night that he lost to Usyk, Joshua told JD Sports: “Walk...
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn: I Want People To See Me Beat Eubank Jr. in His Prime

Conor Benn is not concerned with the weight limit for his upcoming grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn, a welterweight, will move up by nearly two weight divisions to face Eubank at a catch-weight of 157-pounds on October 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank has fought at middleweight...
Boxing Scene

Juan Huertas vs. Miguel Madueno Tops September 9 ProBox Card

Juan “El Olimpico” Huertas will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Latino lightweight title against Miguel “Explosivo” Madueno ProBox TV’s September 9 main event. These two ‘banger/punchers’ will fight at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida and the card will be streamed live at PROBOXTV.com and the ProBox TV app.
Boxing Scene

McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself

Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce Will Aim To Stop Joseph Parker, Vows To Keep KO Streak Going

JOE JOYCE IS now happy amongst the high rollers having taken his training over to Las Vegas to get himself ready for the high-stakes heavyweight collision with Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester which is being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
Boxing Scene

Hearn: AJ Probably Could’ve Skipped Usyk And Fought Fury, But He Wants To Win His Belts Back

Promoter Eddie Hearn is not concerned that Anthony Joshua won’t be the betting favorite in his upcoming rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. London’s Joshua and WBO, IBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight. Champion Usyk of Ukraine are set to face each other in a title unification bout a second time on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Joshua lost his heavyweight belts to Usyk by unanimous decision last September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
