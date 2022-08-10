Read full article on original website
25 Sports Tour: Normal Community Ironmen
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - A year after winning the Big 12 title, the Normal Community Ironmen appear to be reloaded, especially on offense where they’ll feature a pair of explosive playmakers in running backs Chris Taylor and Tommy Davis. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
25 Sports Tour: Bloomington Central Catholic Saints
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - After just missing the playoffs a season ago, the senior-laden Bloomington Central Catholic Saints are hungry for the postseason in 2022. With 6-foot-6 quarterback Colin Hayes and 6-foot-4 wide receiver Ryan Hoeferle among other weapons, the Saints could have a potent passing attack this fall.
25 Sports Tour: Pekin Dragons
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first stop on our 34-school high school football tour brings us to Pekin. The Dragons return perhaps the most dynamic backfields in the area in senior QB Scotty Jordan, senior FB Tanner Sprecher and senior RB Kanye Tyler and they’ve got big goals this season, including a Mid-Illini Conference championship.
Local Sports 8-8
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the first day of high school football practice kicked off around the area, Peoria Manual kicked off practice with a new head coach. Dennis Bailey Jr. takes over the Rams program as head coach after serving as the defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. Volleyball and soccer practice also kicked off on Monday around the state.
25 Sports Tour: Limestone Rockets
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Limestone Rockets have a new head coach, but he’s not new to the program. Jeff Schmider was a conference champion as a two-way starter for the Rockets in 1989 before becoming an assistant for years. Now he’s the man in charge and is excited to bring a tough, blue-collar style of football to Limestone.
Top 10 Illinois RBs for 2022 IHSA football season
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The 2022 high school football season in Illinois is upon us, and there will be plenty of talent on the gridiron this fall. One of the most vital positions in any season is at running back, and this year, Illinois features some talented players in the backfield. Here are the top 10 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) running backs going into the 2022 season.
Towering Soccer Goalkeeper Hank Alvey Trying to Reach His College Basketball Goals
GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He might be the tallest soccer player in the state. And 6-foot-9 Hank Alvey enjoys playing goalkeeper for Illini Bluffs High School. It gives him another sport to play. “I know college coaches look for that, Alvey said. “It’s helping me not get burnt out from basketball.” Basketball is his first […]
Ledgestone Open brings thousands to Central Illinois this week
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a big week for disc golf enthusiasts. Area courses hosted the Jr. and Masters World Championships just a few weeks ago. The Ledgestone Open, which begins Thursday, is now bringing another 2,200 players to Central Illinois, many who are already here ahead of the practice rounds.
Local Sports 8-10: Miller Lite Falcons win 3rd straight Sunday Morning League Title and pads come on at football practice
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Miller Lite Falcons won their third straight Peoria Sunday Morning League championship on Wednesday night with an 8-3 win over the Crusens Reds to sweep the championship series. In high school football, practice got a little more real on Wednesday as teams strapped on the pads for the first time.
Garrett Scott remembered: Chess coach, Normal Town Council member, and educator
A longtime Normal Town Council member, speech pathologist, and chess educator who helped thousands of school children learn and play chess has died at the age of 78. Garrett Scott served on the council for more than two decades. He was a longtime state delegate to the U.S. Chess Federation and a tournament director who interacted with grand masters and beginners alike. Scott served on the federation's policy and executive boards and brought national championship tournaments to Bloomington-Normal. And perhaps most importantly, he built a thriving school and adult tournament chess scene in central Illinois that lasted for decades.
Ernest is ready to "party" on his first headlining tour
Ernest is embarking on his first headlining tour later this year with the Sucker For Small Towns Tour that takes him to college towns across the country for 11 dates. Throughout October and November, Ernest will perform in cities across the South and Midwest, including Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; and at the famous Joe's on Weed in Chicago. The "Flower Shops" singer will deliver songs off his album of the same name, among other country hits he's written. The trek begins on October 6 at Zydeco in Birmingham and wraps up November 19 at Crusens in Peoria, Illinois.
Visit Princeton, Illinois for Events for the Whole Family!
From Witches Night Out to the Homestead Festival. Princeton, Illinois Has Something for the Whole Family!
45th St. Jude Telethon raises more than $10 million
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois raised more then $10 million for St. Jude over the past year, a total made official with the closing of the 2022 St. Jude Telethon on WEEK Saturday evening. The year’s worth of fundraising totaled $10,450,256, a million more than in 2021....
A few isolated showers possible tomorrow
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Overall we won’t see too much change to our weather over the next few days. However, a few showers may be possible tomorrow with slightly warmer conditions on the way this weekend. Tonight and Tomorrow:. Skies will remain mainly clear this evening and...
Day of the Dozer is Back in 2022
Day of the Dozer is giving kids the ultimate ride and the experience of a lifetime as it returns to our calendars on Saturday, September 10th!. In its 17 years, Day of the Dozer has had more than 11,000 kids attend this one-of-a-kind event to sit in the driver’s seat of dozers, excavators, and other heavy equipment with the professional operators by their side.
Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be...
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
New $24M B-N YMCA opening next week
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington-Normal YMCA is opening its doors for the first time after decades of planning and construction. The new 70,000 sq. ft. facility, located near OSF St. Joseph Hospital, features new workout machines, multiple pools, and programs. “We’re really excited about all the new fitness equipment that’s...
Peoria Public Schools students to receive free sanitation supplies
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With students back in the classrooms, the concern of illness spreading throughout schools is back as well. One Illinois representative has teamed up with a disinfectant company to make PPS safer and cleaner for their students. Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth saw to it that PPS...
