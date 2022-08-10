Read full article on original website
Flash flood warning in place for multiple Tri-State counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several counties in the Tri-State are under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service this evening Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The warnings were issued after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain around the area. Small streams and creeks could be impacted as well as urban areas such as […]
Williamson Daily News
Editorial: Road improvements in WV can be multigenerational endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 1 to mark the beginning of construction on a road to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. The 5.12-mile section of road will cost $146.6 million. That should say the new connector will give Welch better access to West Virginia 16...
wchsnetwork.com
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
Williamson Daily News
Women’s Club marks 95 years of service in Williamson
WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission proclaimed August as Williamson Woman’s Club month in honor of the group’s 95th anniversary. Leigh Ann Ray, a member of the Williamson Woman’s Club since 2004, said the club was formed in August 1927.
Williamson Daily News
Commission approves request to donate cruisers to flood-affected agency
MADISON — The Boone County Commission approved a request from Sheriff Chad Barker to donate two cruisers to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky, which lost its vehicles to the recent devastating floods. “They are one of the four counties that got hit really hard,” Barker said, explaining that...
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County pushes school opening date back one week
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. — The Pike County Board of Education voted unanimously to push the start date for students in the county back one week to Thursday, Aug. 18. Board members noted that many families in the area are still dealing with cleanup after the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. The decision was made in a special session Thursday. The board said it will reassess the situation before Aug. 18 to determine if any further delay is needed.
Dolly Parton visits West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
Lilly Family Reunion makes long-awaited return
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The largest family reunion on record is back on in Mercer County. Organized in 1929, the Lilly Reunion brings together generations of families from all over the country and world to southern West Virginia. Nestled on acres of land in Mercer County, hundreds of Lilly descendants come to tell old family […]
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
WSAZ
Massive hole forms in middle of road after flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road closed Wednesday night due to a damaged culvert following a round of heavy rain has reopened, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. DOH members on the scene told WSAZ crews Wednesday evening a rubber-tar excavator would be needed to fix Kelly’s...
West Virginia man charged for stabbing brother with shovel
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed […]
Williamson Daily News
Charles Dennie: Huntington takes best path for expanding broadband
I have worked in the technology sector for 40 years and in broadband for the past decade. People constantly ask me why our broadband service in West Virginia is so poor and so expensive. The easy answer is the economic explanation of the ratio between the number of available customers and the cost of building infrastructure. Then, of course, there’s the old excuse about our topography and regulatory difficulties. But the facts simply don’t support the easy answers, and the back story is more complicated.
Williamson Daily News
Marshall, WVU to relax COVID-19 precautions
HUNTINGTON — Both Marshall University and West Virginia University will relax COVID-19 protocols and restrictions as students and staff return for the fall 2022 semester. In statements recently released, universities said while not required, masks are highly recommended while on campus. For Marshall University, mandates are still in place on the health sciences campus or when “otherwise mandatory,” a notice sent to the Marshall community said.
One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
WSAZ
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
Metro News
Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
Metro News
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
