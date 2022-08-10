Read full article on original website
Beavers looking to bounce back for 2022
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Covid-19 pandemic produced a chaotic time period for high school sports, quarantines, contact tracing and cancellations became as common as penalties. The Bluefield Beavers hope the worst is in the past, as they lost more than a quarter of their season in 2021. “But that messed with us a lot during […]
wchstv.com
Cody Johnson cancels opening concert at West Virginia State Fair
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — One of the headlining musical acts at the State Fair of West Virginia has canceled. Country music artist Cody Johnson, who was set to open the fair with a performance Thursday night, has canceled the show due to illness, according to a post on his social media accounts.
Williamson Daily News
State Fair of West Virginia to start Thursday
LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The gates are set to open for mountain-grown fun at the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia at Thursday, Aug. 11, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and carnival rides at 11 a.m. Opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
Oldest Catholic church in WV to host social on Aug. 15
SWEET SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia will be hosting an ice cream social to honor its age on Monday, August 15, 2022. Built in 1839, the church served as a family church for the late Governor of VA, John Floyd, whose daughters attended Catholic schools in Washington, D.C., […]
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
wvpublic.org
W.VA. State Fair Begins With Fun, Food And Precautions
The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens Thursday in Greenbrier County. There are some changes this year, but still plenty of fun, food, music and interests for all ages. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins wants fairgoers to visit safely, so several precautions will be in place for 2022.
WSLS
Was that Santa? Hallmark movie filming wraps up at the Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – It looked a lot like Christmas this summer at America’s resort – filming on a Hallmark movie just wrapped up at the Greenbrier. Filming for the movie began in mid-July and ended in early August, according to the Greenbrier’s Facebook, and compensation was stated to be volunteer-only.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
I-64 Eastbound reopens after vehicle fire
UPDATE AUGUST 9, 2022 (WVNS) — All lanes of Interstate 64 have been reopened after yesterday’s vehicle fire. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — All lanes of Interstate 64 eastbound are closed at mile marker 159 near the Alta exit. According to the West Virginia 511, both lanes are closed due to a vehicle fire. Dispatch […]
wvexplorer.com
Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
Oak Hill McDonalds reopens with ‘new experience’
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The Oak Hill McDonalds is reopening this week with a ‘transformed dining experience’. It opens 10 A.M. on Thursday August 11, 2022. The Oak Hill McDonalds invites guests to experience McDonald’s in a new and unexpected way, with a new level of choice, engagement and service. According to McDonalds corporate, […]
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash today in Alleghany County kills Roanoke man
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday (Aug 10) at 9:45 a.m. on Route 629, near Whispering Circle in Alleghany County. A Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Route 629, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ricky Lee Poore, 41, of Roanoke, Va. Mr. Poore was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Human skeletal remains found in West Virginia
RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
Letter of Intent filed against Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, of New, Taylor & Associates, 150 inmates and multiple correctional officers joined together for a federal civil rights lawsuit citing deplorable living conditions at the Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) in Raleigh County. A 30-day notice of their intent to file the lawsuit was given on July […]
Starlite Drive-In sizzles in Saturday Grand Opening
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rapidly expanding Oak Hill start-up, the Starlite Drive-In, hosted its official Grand Opening ceremony at the Lochgelly Road location on Saturday. Co-owners Chuck Miller, Tom Miller, and Chuck Gray pulled out all the stops over the weekend for the Starlite Drive-In’s official inauguration as part of the local business community – Which included acknowledgement from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce who were present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.
Shady Spring man facing prison sentence for burglary
LOCHGELLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Shady Spring man was sentenced on Monday for felony burglary in Fayette County. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that Anthony Baisden of Shady Spring was sentenced to 1 to 15 years in prison for felony burglary charges by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake Jr.
