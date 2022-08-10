Read full article on original website
Related
Williamson Daily News
Women’s Club marks 95 years of service in Williamson
WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission proclaimed August as Williamson Woman’s Club month in honor of the group’s 95th anniversary. Leigh Ann Ray, a member of the Williamson Woman’s Club since 2004, said the club was formed in August 1927.
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: 1916 and 1917 were important years in Logan County
You can choose just about any year in Logan County’s colorful past, especially 1910 through 1960, and there will always be two things that stand out in every era — murder and politics — which sometimes go hand-in-hand. The bottom line is: Murders can be political, and politics can be murderous.
Williamson Daily News
Editorial: Road improvements in WV can be multigenerational endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 1 to mark the beginning of construction on a road to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. The 5.12-mile section of road will cost $146.6 million. That should say the new connector will give Welch better access to West Virginia 16...
wchsnetwork.com
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
United Way of Southwest Virginia announces expansion of Buchanan County Long Term Recovery Group
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) that was formed to help Hurley residents repair and rebuild following the floods of last August will expand to help people along the Dismal River in Buchanan County after the flooding last month. “We discussed it with the membership of...
Williamson Daily News
Commission approves request to donate cruisers to flood-affected agency
MADISON — The Boone County Commission approved a request from Sheriff Chad Barker to donate two cruisers to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky, which lost its vehicles to the recent devastating floods. “They are one of the four counties that got hit really hard,” Barker said, explaining that...
Flash flood warning in place for multiple Tri-State counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several counties in the Tri-State are under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service this evening Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The warnings were issued after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain around the area. Small streams and creeks could be impacted as well as urban areas such as […]
Williamson Daily News
Pike County pushes school opening date back one week
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. — The Pike County Board of Education voted unanimously to push the start date for students in the county back one week to Thursday, Aug. 18. Board members noted that many families in the area are still dealing with cleanup after the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. The decision was made in a special session Thursday. The board said it will reassess the situation before Aug. 18 to determine if any further delay is needed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief
Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
Dolly Parton visits West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
woay.com
USDA Rural Development awards $335,000 for Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital
Tazewell County, VA (WOAY) – The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development has awarded a $335,000 grant to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital. According to USDA Rural Development, the grant will upgrade the hospital’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following...
woay.com
Texas Roadhouse to host fundraiser for Eastern Kentucky Flood victims on August 9
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – 28 Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania are encouraging the local community to support the Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Texas Roadhouse has pledged to donate 100% of its profits on August 9 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Anyone...
Williamson Daily News
Charles Dennie: Huntington takes best path for expanding broadband
I have worked in the technology sector for 40 years and in broadband for the past decade. People constantly ask me why our broadband service in West Virginia is so poor and so expensive. The easy answer is the economic explanation of the ratio between the number of available customers and the cost of building infrastructure. Then, of course, there’s the old excuse about our topography and regulatory difficulties. But the facts simply don’t support the easy answers, and the back story is more complicated.
woay.com
Tazewell County Public Schools announce fan safety and security measures for 2022-2023 school year
Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) have announced the rules for attending athletic events at stadiums and gymnasiums for the 2022-2023 term. TCPS advises fans that all bags and items are subject to being searched by security when attending athletic events. Therefore, TCPS encourages fans to use clear bags to allow security staff to quickly and efficiently check bags at the gate.
WSAZ
Food Fair launches ‘Clip and Save’ program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Inflation and rising costs can cause major stress at the grocery store, but Food Fair is here to help. Tim Forth, President of Food Fair, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new ‘Clip and Save’ program. This segment is sponsored...
Comments / 0