Williamson, WV

Williamson Daily News

Women’s Club marks 95 years of service in Williamson

WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission proclaimed August as Williamson Woman’s Club month in honor of the group’s 95th anniversary. Leigh Ann Ray, a member of the Williamson Woman’s Club since 2004, said the club was formed in August 1927.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Dwight Williamson: 1916 and 1917 were important years in Logan County

You can choose just about any year in Logan County’s colorful past, especially 1910 through 1960, and there will always be two things that stand out in every era — murder and politics — which sometimes go hand-in-hand. The bottom line is: Murders can be political, and politics can be murderous.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Editorial: Road improvements in WV can be multigenerational endeavors

Gov. Jim Justice participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 1 to mark the beginning of construction on a road to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. The 5.12-mile section of road will cost $146.6 million. That should say the new connector will give Welch better access to West Virginia 16...
WELCH, WV
wchsnetwork.com

State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
City
Williamson, WV
Williamson, WV
Government
Williamson Daily News

Commission approves request to donate cruisers to flood-affected agency

MADISON — The Boone County Commission approved a request from Sheriff Chad Barker to donate two cruisers to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky, which lost its vehicles to the recent devastating floods. “They are one of the four counties that got hit really hard,” Barker said, explaining that...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warning in place for multiple Tri-State counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several counties in the Tri-State are under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service this evening Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The warnings were issued after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain around the area. Small streams and creeks could be impacted as well as urban areas such as […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Pike County pushes school opening date back one week

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. — The Pike County Board of Education voted unanimously to push the start date for students in the county back one week to Thursday, Aug. 18. Board members noted that many families in the area are still dealing with cleanup after the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. The decision was made in a special session Thursday. The board said it will reassess the situation before Aug. 18 to determine if any further delay is needed.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
News Break
Politics
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief

Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Dolly Parton visits West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Charles Dennie: Huntington takes best path for expanding broadband

I have worked in the technology sector for 40 years and in broadband for the past decade. People constantly ask me why our broadband service in West Virginia is so poor and so expensive. The easy answer is the economic explanation of the ratio between the number of available customers and the cost of building infrastructure. Then, of course, there’s the old excuse about our topography and regulatory difficulties. But the facts simply don’t support the easy answers, and the back story is more complicated.
HUNTINGTON, WV
woay.com

Tazewell County Public Schools announce fan safety and security measures for 2022-2023 school year

Tazewell, VA (WOAY) – Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) have announced the rules for attending athletic events at stadiums and gymnasiums for the 2022-2023 term. TCPS advises fans that all bags and items are subject to being searched by security when attending athletic events. Therefore, TCPS encourages fans to use clear bags to allow security staff to quickly and efficiently check bags at the gate.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Food Fair launches ‘Clip and Save’ program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Inflation and rising costs can cause major stress at the grocery store, but Food Fair is here to help. Tim Forth, President of Food Fair, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their new ‘Clip and Save’ program. This segment is sponsored...
HUNTINGTON, WV

