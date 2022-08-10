Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Dramatic video captures OICI in American Fork after shoplifting suspect flees with child
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — A dramatic video captured an officer involved in a shooting in American Fork after a shoplifting suspect fled in a car and hit a woman, taking a 5-year-old child with him. American Fork police said the child was dropped off by the suspect, identified...
KSLTV
One killed in Draper shooting; police investigating
UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. According to a Thursday afternoon press release from the Draper Police Department, Rowland was not a resident of the Heritage Apartments, which is where the shooting occurred. “Draper Police Investigators continue to follow-up on leads. Additional...
kjzz.com
Boy dies after hit-and-run on West Valley sidewalk; police say driver didn't stop
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A child died after being hit by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk in West Valley City late Wednesday night, authorities said. Police are searching for the suspect vehicle. According to initial information provided by Sgt. John Pittman with the West Valley...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police looking for gray or silver vehicle that hit and killed 11-year-old in WVC
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An 11-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening at 11:40 p.m. According to Roxanne Vainuku with West Valley City Police Department, a woman and her 11-year-old son were coming back from an event and took the bus. On their way from...
Man inhaled compression air prior to Centerville crash
A 46-year-old man was arrested after starting a grass fire after he allegedly nearly ran over a Centerville woman while she was unloading groceries from her car on Thursday.
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police have confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was struck and killed last night after a hit and run. The WVCPD said the boy and his mom were walking on 4000 W. at about 4200 S. in West Valley, Utah around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
KSLTV
Car crashes into Centerville Bench after nearly hitting homeowner
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville man was arrested Tuesday after speeding through a neighborhood, running into the mountain, and starting a fire. It happened in the same spot an arsonist burned down a house after a home invasion on July 21. While Centerville Police say the events are unrelated, Randi Stephens says she’s ready for things to calm down.
kslnewsradio.com
Woman warns of being followed at local store, police say you should report it
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A Utah woman says she was followed by two suspicious men at an area Target recently. Cottonwood Heights Police say they want you to report it when things like that happen — even if you think it’s not worth law enforcement’s time. This...
KSLTV
Search continues for Utah man shot at during police confrontation, abduction
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — An evening shoplifting call Tuesday turned into police shooting at a car with a 5-year-old child in the back seat and a driver that authorities are still searching for Wednesday. Police fired multiple shots at a red Acura Tuesday night when the driver — 29-year-old...
kslnewsradio.com
Video shows chaotic scene of American Fork burglary suspect fleeing Walmart parking lot, suspect remains at large
AMERICAN FORK, Utah– Police are still looking for a man at the center of a now-canceled Amber Alert from late Tuesday night. The suspect, 29-year-old Danny Sihalath, reportedly fled the scene of a burglary at a Walmart in American Fork after being told multiple times by police to stop.
ksl.com
Utah woman charged with stabbing 2 teens, injuring others over TikTok video
BOUNTIFUL — A 20-year-old woman faces several felony charges for allegedly attacking multiple people with a knife, seriously injuring two of them, after a disagreement over a TikTok video. Jail records show Mia Ruth Hansen was arrested last week and booked into the Davis County Jail. On the same...
KSLTV
Salt Lake police release body cam video from officer shooting of a man who set his yard on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — New video from the Salt Lake City Police Department showed the events leading up to the shooting of a man who had set his yard on fire. Peter Larson was shot on July 9 near 1400 S., Utahna Drive, when two of six responding officers fired on him as he carried a shotgun after allegedly threatening to shoot firefighters.
WATCH: Bodycam video released shooting of man threatening firefighters, officers
Newly-released body cam video shows Salt Lake City police officers firing at a man who had lit his yard on fire and threatened firefighters and officers with a gun.
kjzz.com
Shooting suspect identified in West Valley City officer-involved critical incident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified a suspect who was hospitalized during an officer-involved incident in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. 40-year-old Mitchell Halsey, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers...
Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested
The parents and girlfriend of suspects wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide have been arrested for allegedly helping the group escape.
Utah mom says items continuously being stolen from son's gravesite
A Davis County mother is calling on the city to step up and do something after things keep getting stolen off her son’s grave.
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby
OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
KSLTV
Three arrested on obstruction of justice charges in South Salt Lake homicide
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Three people were arrested Wednesday after a court approved search warrant was served on a home in Roy related to a South Salt Lake homicide investigation. “Investigators learned the parents of Terell Jones and girlfriend of Stafon Coleman have been obstructing justice. The trio...
KSLTV
Semi-truck rollover closes Lehi on-ramp
LEHI, Utah — A semi-truck has rolled over on the southbound on-ramp at milepost 284 in Lehi, blocking the area. The truck, which was pulling two trailers filled with sand, spilled one of its trailers in the rollover. Authorities said the ramp was closed and would remain closed for...
