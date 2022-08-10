ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, UT

KSLTV

One killed in Draper shooting; police investigating

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. According to a Thursday afternoon press release from the Draper Police Department, Rowland was not a resident of the Heritage Apartments, which is where the shooting occurred. “Draper Police Investigators continue to follow-up on leads. Additional...
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Child dies after hit and run in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The West Valley City Police have confirmed that an 11-year-old boy was struck and killed last night after a hit and run. The WVCPD said the boy and his mom were walking on 4000 W. at about 4200 S. in West Valley, Utah around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Car crashes into Centerville Bench after nearly hitting homeowner

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville man was arrested Tuesday after speeding through a neighborhood, running into the mountain, and starting a fire. It happened in the same spot an arsonist burned down a house after a home invasion on July 21. While Centerville Police say the events are unrelated, Randi Stephens says she’s ready for things to calm down.
CENTERVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Shooting suspect identified in West Valley City officer-involved critical incident

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have identified a suspect who was hospitalized during an officer-involved incident in West Valley City Sunday afternoon. 40-year-old Mitchell Halsey, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault. The incident occurred at 1500 West and 3500 South as officers...
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby

OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Semi-truck rollover closes Lehi on-ramp

LEHI, Utah — A semi-truck has rolled over on the southbound on-ramp at milepost 284 in Lehi, blocking the area. The truck, which was pulling two trailers filled with sand, spilled one of its trailers in the rollover. Authorities said the ramp was closed and would remain closed for...
LEHI, UT

