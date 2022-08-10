SALT LAKE CITY — New video from the Salt Lake City Police Department showed the events leading up to the shooting of a man who had set his yard on fire. Peter Larson was shot on July 9 near 1400 S., Utahna Drive, when two of six responding officers fired on him as he carried a shotgun after allegedly threatening to shoot firefighters.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 23 HOURS AGO