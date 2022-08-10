Read full article on original website
Williamson Daily News
Commission approves request to donate cruisers to flood-affected agency
MADISON — The Boone County Commission approved a request from Sheriff Chad Barker to donate two cruisers to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky, which lost its vehicles to the recent devastating floods. “They are one of the four counties that got hit really hard,” Barker said, explaining that...
Williamson Daily News
State Fair of West Virginia to start Thursday
LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The gates are set to open for mountain-grown fun at the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia at Thursday, Aug. 11, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and carnival rides at 11 a.m. Opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
Williamson Daily News
Tamarack Foundation reschedules workshop
WILLIAMSON — The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts has rescheduled its RIPPLE workshop in Williamson. The workshop will now take place Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 13-14, at Downtown Yoga.
Williamson Daily News
Editorial: Road improvements in WV can be multigenerational endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 1 to mark the beginning of construction on a road to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. The 5.12-mile section of road will cost $146.6 million. That should say the new connector will give Welch better access to West Virginia 16...
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm
Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County pushes school opening date back one week
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. — The Pike County Board of Education voted unanimously to push the start date for students in the county back one week to Thursday, Aug. 18. Board members noted that many families in the area are still dealing with cleanup after the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. The decision was made in a special session Thursday. The board said it will reassess the situation before Aug. 18 to determine if any further delay is needed.
Williamson Daily News
Charles Dennie: Huntington takes best path for expanding broadband
I have worked in the technology sector for 40 years and in broadband for the past decade. People constantly ask me why our broadband service in West Virginia is so poor and so expensive. The easy answer is the economic explanation of the ratio between the number of available customers and the cost of building infrastructure. Then, of course, there’s the old excuse about our topography and regulatory difficulties. But the facts simply don’t support the easy answers, and the back story is more complicated.
Williamson Daily News
Women’s Club marks 95 years of service in Williamson
WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission proclaimed August as Williamson Woman’s Club month in honor of the group’s 95th anniversary. Leigh Ann Ray, a member of the Williamson Woman’s Club since 2004, said the club was formed in August 1927.
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 7, 1864: In what became known as the Battle of Moorefield, Union troops under Gen. William W. Averell attacked the headquarters of Gen. Bradley Johnson. The Confederates were routed and fled south into the town; the Union captured 500 men and 400 horses.
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: 1916 and 1917 were important years in Logan County
You can choose just about any year in Logan County’s colorful past, especially 1910 through 1960, and there will always be two things that stand out in every era — murder and politics — which sometimes go hand-in-hand. The bottom line is: Murders can be political, and politics can be murderous.
Williamson Daily News
Couple faces malicious wounding, kidnapping charges
GILBERT — A local man and woman are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the complaints, a trooper responded to a kidnapping complaint July 10 in Gilbert. Once on the scene, the officer was told that a victim had been transported to Logan Regional Medical Center.
Williamson Daily News
Pirates play first tune-up game against Raceland
GOODY, Ky. — Football officially returned to Haywood Stadium this past Friday night as the defending Class AAA champion Belfry Pirates hosted Raceland in their first scrimmage of the 2022 season. The Pirates are set to play another scrimmage this Friday night at Perry County Central before opening the regular season at home on Friday, Aug. 19, against 5A Pulaski County in the ARH Bowl.
Williamson Daily News
1983 WHS AA State Championship basketball team honored
WILLIAMSON — Members of the 1983 Williamson High School basketball team were back in town this past weekend as they were honored for winning the AA State Championship. The recognition came as a part of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Mountaineer Hotel.
