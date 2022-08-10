Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Audio: Governor Mike Parson calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history
Governor Mike Parson is calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history during the state’s upcoming special legislative session. The Governor is traveling across the state discussing the tax cut need – meeting with Representatives Kent Haden, Chad Perkins, and Tim Taylor on Tuesday.
KAKE TV
Missouri to vote on recreational marijuana
Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use?. That's a question going before voters this fall. Legal Missouri 2022, which has poured nearly $6 million into the campaign, must now convince a majority of Missouri voters to back the legalization of marijuana in the Nov. 8 General Election. If passed, the ballot...
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
showmeprogress.com
Former County Sheriff Publicly Denounces “No one is above the law”
Governor Parson is a veteran who served six years in the United States Army. He served more than 22 years in law enforcement, including 12 years as the sheriff of Polk County. [….]. Rule 41. Search and Seizure. [….]. f) Executing and Returning the Warrant. (1) Warrant to...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 9th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration. Parson’s request is in response to recent historic flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed, and more than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. The State Emergency Management Agency says more than 42-hundred flood victims were connected to services and supplies during last week’s resource center events. Additional events are being held this week.
KYTV
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It will now be up to voters in November to decide if recreational marijuana will be legalized in Missouri. But the issue also has implications for people who have marijuana-related criminal records. Legal Missouri 2022, the campaign backing the ballot measure, collected more than 214,000 verified...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
What legal recreational marijuana could mean for Missouri
If this is passed in the November election, it will remove state restrictions on adults over 21 for personal use and allow those who have committed certain non-violent marijuana-related felonies to ask for their release from prison, parole, or probation and have their records cleaned.
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
KCTV 5
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November
‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list. The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and clothing put outside for those in need. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. City officials hope a new project along...
kq2.com
Savannah makes top 10 safest cities in Missouri again
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The list of the safest cities in Missouri for this year includes six cities in the northwest Missouri area, and number six on the top 10 list is Savannah. "We're a small community, everybody knows everybody. So that's a good thing and a bad thing. Because you can't hide anything, right. We have a community that watches out for one another and that's a big part of what makes us safe," city administrator and Savannah Police Department Capt. Bruce Lundy said.
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
mycouriertribune.com
Feds intervene as wait times for Missouri Medicaid surpass 100 days
JEFFERSON CITY — Waiting times for low-income Missourians seeking government-funded health insurance have gotten so long the federal government has had to step in to help. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a plan July 11 to assist the state in reducing application processing times for the state’s expanded Medicaid program. Those wait times have stretched to more than 100 days.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri spent millions on pay raises for government workers. But 7,500 vacancies remain.
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri continues to hemorrhage state workers despite an infusion of tax dollars aimed at addressing turnover and unfilled positions. According to figures provided by Gov. Mike Parson’s Office of Administration, there were 7,512 vacant positions within state government as of July 15. At the same...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
Feds step in to help pull Missouri out of Medicaid backlog
Federal officials last month approved a plan to help Missouri deal with “ongoing and persistent” delays in processing Medicaid applications that have left the state out of compliance with federal standards for nearly a year. Longtime observers of the state’s Medicaid program say the decision by Centers for...
mymoinfo.com
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
Old Missouri blacktop roads set to get needed upgrades
Missouri transportation officials say long-neglected rural roads will undergo transformation in the next few years. The General Assembly appropriated $100 million in General Revenue to improve two-lane letter blacktop roads, often called farm-to-market routes. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair Tom Waters of Orrick says the commission approved a lot of...
gladstonedispatch.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbia, Missouri
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Columbia, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
