Missouri State

KAKE TV

Missouri to vote on recreational marijuana

Should Missouri legalize recreational marijuana use?. That's a question going before voters this fall. Legal Missouri 2022, which has poured nearly $6 million into the campaign, must now convince a majority of Missouri voters to back the legalization of marijuana in the Nov. 8 General Election. If passed, the ballot...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- President Biden has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a major disaster declaration. Parson’s request is in response to recent historic flooding in the St. Louis region. Two people were killed, and more than 750 homes and 131 businesses have major flood damage in the City of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery Counties. The State Emergency Management Agency says more than 42-hundred flood victims were connected to services and supplies during last week’s resource center events. Additional events are being held this week.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Savannah makes top 10 safest cities in Missouri again

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The list of the safest cities in Missouri for this year includes six cities in the northwest Missouri area, and number six on the top 10 list is Savannah. "We're a small community, everybody knows everybody. So that's a good thing and a bad thing. Because you can't hide anything, right. We have a community that watches out for one another and that's a big part of what makes us safe," city administrator and Savannah Police Department Capt. Bruce Lundy said.
SAVANNAH, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Feds intervene as wait times for Missouri Medicaid surpass 100 days

JEFFERSON CITY — Waiting times for low-income Missourians seeking government-funded health insurance have gotten so long the federal government has had to step in to help. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a plan July 11 to assist the state in reducing application processing times for the state’s expanded Medicaid program. Those wait times have stretched to more than 100 days.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Old Missouri blacktop roads set to get needed upgrades

Missouri transportation officials say long-neglected rural roads will undergo transformation in the next few years. The General Assembly appropriated $100 million in General Revenue to improve two-lane letter blacktop roads, often called farm-to-market routes. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair Tom Waters of Orrick says the commission approved a lot of...
MISSOURI STATE

