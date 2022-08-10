Read full article on original website
Related
Williamson Daily News
Tamarack Foundation reschedules workshop
WILLIAMSON — The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts has rescheduled its RIPPLE workshop in Williamson. The workshop will now take place Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 13-14, at Downtown Yoga.
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
ashlandbeacon.com
It’s Boyd County Fair Time!
Fireflies dot the fields at dark, the air is heavy and humid, and there is the sound of frogs and crickets in the distance….it can only mean one thing…it’s fair time!. The Boyd County Fair is just around the corner. This will be the 32nd year for the fair and the old saying “you’ve come a long way baby” perfectly describes the fair. Back in 1991, the fair began as a fundraiser for the Boyd County Middle School in the empty field below the new high school. It was the dream child of then Boyd County Judge Executive, Bill Scott. Those first years weren’t easy, but the newly formed fair board led by Yvonne Green would not be deterred. The permanent fairgrounds now have multiple barns, a livestock show ring, horse arena and two permanent buildings.
wchsnetwork.com
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: 1916 and 1917 were important years in Logan County
You can choose just about any year in Logan County’s colorful past, especially 1910 through 1960, and there will always be two things that stand out in every era — murder and politics — which sometimes go hand-in-hand. The bottom line is: Murders can be political, and politics can be murderous.
WVDOH accepts bids for massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard all the way from Washington Avenue to Third Avenue in Huntington is among 20 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing...
Williamson Daily News
Editorial: Road improvements in WV can be multigenerational endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 1 to mark the beginning of construction on a road to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. The 5.12-mile section of road will cost $146.6 million. That should say the new connector will give Welch better access to West Virginia 16...
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
woay.com
Texas Roadhouse to host fundraiser for Eastern Kentucky Flood victims on August 9
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – 28 Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania are encouraging the local community to support the Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Texas Roadhouse has pledged to donate 100% of its profits on August 9 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Anyone...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County pushes school opening date back one week
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. — The Pike County Board of Education voted unanimously to push the start date for students in the county back one week to Thursday, Aug. 18. Board members noted that many families in the area are still dealing with cleanup after the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. The decision was made in a special session Thursday. The board said it will reassess the situation before Aug. 18 to determine if any further delay is needed.
Williamson Daily News
Commission approves request to donate cruisers to flood-affected agency
MADISON — The Boone County Commission approved a request from Sheriff Chad Barker to donate two cruisers to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky, which lost its vehicles to the recent devastating floods. “They are one of the four counties that got hit really hard,” Barker said, explaining that...
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Williamson Daily News
Charles Dennie: Huntington takes best path for expanding broadband
I have worked in the technology sector for 40 years and in broadband for the past decade. People constantly ask me why our broadband service in West Virginia is so poor and so expensive. The easy answer is the economic explanation of the ratio between the number of available customers and the cost of building infrastructure. Then, of course, there’s the old excuse about our topography and regulatory difficulties. But the facts simply don’t support the easy answers, and the back story is more complicated.
Dolly Parton visits West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
wchstv.com
Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
Metro News
Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
Williamson Daily News
Marshall, WVU to relax COVID-19 precautions
HUNTINGTON — Both Marshall University and West Virginia University will relax COVID-19 protocols and restrictions as students and staff return for the fall 2022 semester. In statements recently released, universities said while not required, masks are highly recommended while on campus. For Marshall University, mandates are still in place on the health sciences campus or when “otherwise mandatory,” a notice sent to the Marshall community said.
Flash flood warning in place for multiple Tri-State counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several counties in the Tri-State are under a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service this evening Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The warnings were issued after Doppler radar detected thunderstorms producing heavy rain around the area. Small streams and creeks could be impacted as well as urban areas such as […]
Comments / 0