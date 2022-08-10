Read full article on original website
Editorial: Road improvements in WV can be multigenerational endeavors
Gov. Jim Justice participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 1 to mark the beginning of construction on a road to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. The 5.12-mile section of road will cost $146.6 million. That should say the new connector will give Welch better access to West Virginia 16...
State Fair of West Virginia to start Thursday
LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The gates are set to open for mountain-grown fun at the 97th annual State Fair of West Virginia at Thursday, Aug. 11, with gates opening at 9 a.m. and carnival rides at 11 a.m. Opening day specials include $8 gate admission and $25 all-day ride passes.
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 7, 1864: In what became known as the Battle of Moorefield, Union troops under Gen. William W. Averell attacked the headquarters of Gen. Bradley Johnson. The Confederates were routed and fled south into the town; the Union captured 500 men and 400 horses.
Marshall, WVU to relax COVID-19 precautions
HUNTINGTON — Both Marshall University and West Virginia University will relax COVID-19 protocols and restrictions as students and staff return for the fall 2022 semester. In statements recently released, universities said while not required, masks are highly recommended while on campus. For Marshall University, mandates are still in place on the health sciences campus or when “otherwise mandatory,” a notice sent to the Marshall community said.
Women’s Club marks 95 years of service in Williamson
WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission proclaimed August as Williamson Woman’s Club month in honor of the group’s 95th anniversary. Leigh Ann Ray, a member of the Williamson Woman’s Club since 2004, said the club was formed in August 1927.
Dwight Williamson: 1916 and 1917 were important years in Logan County
You can choose just about any year in Logan County’s colorful past, especially 1910 through 1960, and there will always be two things that stand out in every era — murder and politics — which sometimes go hand-in-hand. The bottom line is: Murders can be political, and politics can be murderous.
Commission approves request to donate cruisers to flood-affected agency
MADISON — The Boone County Commission approved a request from Sheriff Chad Barker to donate two cruisers to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky, which lost its vehicles to the recent devastating floods. “They are one of the four counties that got hit really hard,” Barker said, explaining that...
Marshall will wait to name starting quarterback
HUNTINGTON — The easy solution would be to throw the player who has the most experience into the starting quarterback role for Marshall University football, but easy isn’t the answer for Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff. The talk of spring practice was the quarterback development, as six players...
Calling all amateur filmmakers: Foundry Theater’s horror film contest begins
HUNTINGTON — One way to motivate amateur filmmakers is to challenge the artists to create. That is exactly what the Foundry Theater is doing with its new Horror Shorts Contest and Film Festival.
1983 WHS AA State Championship basketball team honored
WILLIAMSON — Members of the 1983 Williamson High School basketball team were back in town this past weekend as they were honored for winning the AA State Championship. The recognition came as a part of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Mountaineer Hotel.
Pirates play first tune-up game against Raceland
GOODY, Ky. — Football officially returned to Haywood Stadium this past Friday night as the defending Class AAA champion Belfry Pirates hosted Raceland in their first scrimmage of the 2022 season. The Pirates are set to play another scrimmage this Friday night at Perry County Central before opening the regular season at home on Friday, Aug. 19, against 5A Pulaski County in the ARH Bowl.
Couple faces malicious wounding, kidnapping charges
GILBERT — A local man and woman are facing malicious wounding and kidnapping charges, according to criminal complaints filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the complaints, a trooper responded to a kidnapping complaint July 10 in Gilbert. Once on the scene, the officer was told that a victim had been transported to Logan Regional Medical Center.
