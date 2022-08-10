Read full article on original website
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
In the Big Apple, many pet owners are relocating to neighborhoods that either forbid pets or aren't pet-friendly, giving up their pets and returning adopted animals to shelters. The animal welfare organization's director of marketing and communications, Katy Hansen, cited housing as the main factor. She also mentioned the lack...
A stray cat inspired one woman to design a space where felines can roam free and get adopted.
Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Animals are beautiful, majestic, and hilarious. These funny pictures of animals — from whales to squirrels — are sure to make you smile.
In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
A pet owner has left the internet in stitches after sharing an inventive way of getting the cat to sit still to have its claws clipped. In a viral video with more than 12 million views, TikTok user justin.vevina shared how dog Vevina helped to clip the cat's claws by holding him down.
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Real-life feline friends are enchanted by the new game
A white octopus sat on the seabed, gently waggling its short, stubby arms and peering with beady eyes into the camera of a deep-diving robot. It was 2016, in waters off Hawaii, at a depth of 4,290 metres (2.6 miles). No one had ever seen an octopus like it, and certainly not so deep. Based on its ghostly appearance, it was nicknamed Casper.
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and it looks like puppies are no exception. Honestly, though, it makes sense--one baby is difficult enough to look after, let alone an entire litter! A lot of new canine moms have an owner to help them out, but @hannahcolson's dog, Olive, had another babysitter to assist, too: Fig the Siamese cat.
Murphy is a laid-back dog that will gladly join you for an evening porch sit to watch the happenings of the neighborhood (leashed if not fenced in). She enjoys hanging out with her people whether that’s doing yard work or catching up on the latest Netflix show, Murphy is by your side. Also, belly rubs are the key to Murphy's heart.
Anyone who has ever had a cat knows that they can be prone to wandering off. And when your beloved feline friend is lost, the panic can set in quickly. Thankfully, there are ways to find a lost cat and bring them back home safely. In this blog post, we’ll outline some tips to help you retrieve a missing cat.
Whether looking to stay constantly connected to family and friends, take care of financial transactions or figure out the day’s weather forecast, opening an app on your phone or tablet has become the default move. But did you know there are a range of cat-themed apps available to add to your repertoire? Check out these 10 essential feline-focused apps to download right now.
New research by Department of Conservation staff confirms what has long been suspected—feral and domestic cats are repeatedly hunting and eating New Zealand's native bats, or pekapeka. In a recently published research paper in the NZ Journal of Zoology, DOC Science Advisor Dr. Kerry Borkin examined the gut contents...
The PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge is the best thing I’ve ever purchased my cats from Amazon. It’s sturdy, long-lasting and well-loved by felines.
Humans share the planet with animals of all shapes and sizes. In a world teeming with life, people sometimes forget that many wild animals struggle to survive. Critically endangered species illustrate how easily an entire population of creatures can disappear when threatened. Factors such as habitat loss, poaching, disease, and more present major obstacles for wildlife, but there are solutions. Learn more about some of the world’s critically endangered animals and how groups like the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) work to protect them. List 4 critically endangered animals and how the world is protecting them Amur leopardsThe striking Amur leopard faces an uphill...
