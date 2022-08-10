Read full article on original website
Related
StreetInsider.com
Form 497K TEMPLETON INSTITUTIONAL
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and its risks. You can find the Fund’s prospectus, statement of additional information, reports to shareholders and other information about the Fund online at ftinstitutional.com/funddocuments. You can also get this information at no cost by calling (800) DIAL BEN/342-5236 or by sending an e-mail request to [email protected] The Fund’s prospectus and statement of additional information, both dated May 1, 2022, as may be supplemented, are all incorporated by reference into this Summary Prospectus.
CECO Environmental Director Makes $179K Stock Purchase
Richard F Wallman, Director at CECO Environmental CECE, reported a large insider buy on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental. The total transaction amounted to $179,400.
Credit Suisse investor Harris says stake increase reflects reporting change
ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) shareholder Harris Associates' increased holding in the Swiss bank reflected an adjustment in how it reports stakes to the U.S. regulator, Finanz und Wirtschaft reported its Chief Investment Officer as saying.
Aegon raises capital, cash flow forecasts in boost to shares
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS) raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow on Thursday after a quarterly earnings beat, lifting its shares more than 8%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vir Biotechnology EVP Trades $189K In Company Stock
Herbert Virgin, EVP at Vir Biotechnology VIR, reported a large insider buy on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Virgin purchased 78,093 shares of Vir Biotechnology. The total transaction amounted to $189,657.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
Seeking a lifetime of growing passive income? These Dividend Aristocrats may be an excellent fit for your portfolio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
InvestorPlace
5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock
Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
$2 Million Bet On Civitas Resources? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food Cost Inflation Drives US Foods Holding's Q2 Performance - Read More For Details
US Foods Holding Corp USFD reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.2% year-on-year to $8.83 billion, beating the consensus of $8.74 billion. The company attributed the net sales growth to the food cost inflation of 15% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Total case volume and independent restaurant...
StreetInsider.com
Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) PT Raised to $8 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) PT Lowered to $16 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour lowered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
NASDAQ
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
StreetInsider.com
Xometry Inc (XMTR) PT Raised to $64 at Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
NASDAQ
ETFGI Reports Global Hedge Funds Industry Had Net Outflows of $ 27.5B While Global ETFs Industry Had Net Inflows of $157.7B in Q2
LONDON — August 10, 2022 — ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs and ETPs ecosystem, reported today that the global Hedge Funds industry suffered net outflows of US$27.5 billion (source HFR) while the Global ETFs industry gathered net inflows of US$157.7 billion in Q2 2022. Assets invested in the global ETFs industry are US$5.04 trillion larger than the assets invested in the global hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2022. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
StreetInsider.com
UOB Kay Hian Starts XPeng (H-Shares) (9868:HK) (XPEV) at Buy
UOB Kay Hian analyst Jessie ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
NASDAQ
Is BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?
Most readers would already be aware that BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study BioNTech's ROE in this article.
Comments / 0