Savannah, MO

kq2.com

Governor Parson tours bridge repair project in Maryville

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to Maryville Wednesday afternoon. The visit to the Route 136 bridge repair project in Maryville is just one among the many stops the governor made across the state. This repair project is a part of the governor's $351 million "Focus on...
KBUR

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

Columbia, MO (AP)- Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state. The secretary of state’s office on Tuesday announced the campaign received enough voter signatures to go on the November ballot. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use. Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years

(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
News Break
kq2.com

Downtown library finalizes purchase of SJSD building for $1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The downtown public library finalized a purchase with the previous St. Joseph School District building for $1. SJSD occupied the west half of the downtown building as a tenant of the library for administrative purposes. In August, SJSD made the decision to relocate to Noyes Elementary School....
