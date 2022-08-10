Read full article on original website
The historical octagon-shaped or round barns across America were beneficial to early settlers and farmersCJ CoombsRea, MO
The Mount Mora Cemetery constructed in 1851 in St. Joseph, Missouri holds historical persons of interestCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The Historical Caleb Burns house in Maryville, Nodaway County, Missouri is 176 years old and can be touredCJ CoombsNodaway County, MO
Pony Express National Museum in St. Joseph, Missouri documents the Pony Express history of 'fast mail'CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
kq2.com
Governor Parson tours bridge repair project in Maryville
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Governor Mike Parson paid a visit to Maryville Wednesday afternoon. The visit to the Route 136 bridge repair project in Maryville is just one among the many stops the governor made across the state. This repair project is a part of the governor's $351 million "Focus on...
KBUR
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
Columbia, MO (AP)- Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state. The secretary of state’s office on Tuesday announced the campaign received enough voter signatures to go on the November ballot. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use. Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana...
KC dispensaries cheer for marijuana legalization being placed on ballot
Missouri's medical marijuana industry cheered news of the November vote. Other states have seen recreational sales double business.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Rural Missouri Roads will get a Big Boost in the Next Five Years
(MISSOURINET) Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100-million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads…
kcur.org
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
Some cannabis advocates not on board with Amendment 3: Legal Missouri 2022
Missouri voters will decide whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in November, and not all cannabis advocates are on board with it.
KCTV 5
Missouri will vote on personal use, decriminalization of marijuana in November
‘Splash of Life’ building to removed from city’s dangerous buildings list. The Splash of Life building on Troost Avenue is known for its bright colors and free food and clothing put outside for those in need. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. City officials hope a new project along...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
More Missouri districts could adopt 4-day school week to combat staff shortages
The four-day school week is gaining traction across the country, including Missouri, where 25% of the state's districts have it in place.
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
KYTV
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It will now be up to voters in November to decide if recreational marijuana will be legalized in Missouri. But the issue also has implications for people who have marijuana-related criminal records. Legal Missouri 2022, the campaign backing the ballot measure, collected more than 214,000 verified...
KCMO City Manager fined after commission finds website violated Missouri law
Brian Platt, the city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, was fined $1,000 by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday.
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
Ozarks First.com
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
kttn.com
Audio: Governor Mike Parson calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history
Governor Mike Parson is calling for the largest state income tax cut in Missouri’s history during the state’s upcoming special legislative session. The Governor is traveling across the state discussing the tax cut need – meeting with Representatives Kent Haden, Chad Perkins, and Tim Taylor on Tuesday.
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. The post Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kq2.com
Downtown library finalizes purchase of SJSD building for $1
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The downtown public library finalized a purchase with the previous St. Joseph School District building for $1. SJSD occupied the west half of the downtown building as a tenant of the library for administrative purposes. In August, SJSD made the decision to relocate to Noyes Elementary School....
