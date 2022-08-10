ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Suspect steals over $5K in truck tires from Lehigh Acres tire store

An unidentified man is suspected of stealing over $5,000 in truck tires from a tire store in Lehigh Acres in July. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an order was placed for 10 Sumitomo Commercial truck tires valued over $5,000 at around 8:30 a.m. on July 13. At around 2:20 p.m., a white Freightliner flatbed truck arrived at National Tire Wholesale, located at 351 Leonard Blvd., to pick up the tires.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres "Hot Dog Guy" is back in the hospital

The man simply known as the Lehigh Acres “Hot Dog Guy” is back in the hospital and facing surgery, according to his family. Kelvis Maiguel, who is well known in the Lehigh Acres community, experienced what his family called a “massive pain attack” while working his hot dog stand on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors found a buildup of mass and liquid on his liver.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspects wanted for series of residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for two people suspected of multiple residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres. According to Crime Stoppers, the two men burglarized a number of homes in the area of Thompson Avenue and East 9th Street in Lehigh Acres on July 27. One of the suspects was...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Three kids arrested, accused of burglary, stealing cars in Lehigh Acres

Three kids have been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and are accused of several burglaries and stealing two cars. Deputies say the kids, ages 16, 15, and 12 stole the cars and broke into several homes in the Mirror Lakes community on Monday. WINK News is not naming or showing the kids’ faces due to their age.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run

A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County. The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.
SARASOTA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor's boat empty off Sanibel coast

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples man. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women sought for suspected use of stolen credit card across Lee County

Deputies are looking for two women suspected of using a stolen credit card, most recently at a clothing store in Iona in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two women seen in a still from surveillance footage used a victim’s credit card at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store located at 20350 Summerlin Rd. Ste. 7110 on March 22. The suspects may have also used the credit card numerous times across Fort Myers, Estero and Lehigh Acres at several retailers.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man dies after Jeep hits a tree in south Fort Myers

A Fort Myers man is dead after a crash on American Colony Boulevard in Lee County on Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep crashed into a tree on American Colony Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Troopers say it was traveling north near Sovereign Drive when it went off the road to the left and hit a tree.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

