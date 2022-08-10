Deputies are looking for two women suspected of using a stolen credit card, most recently at a clothing store in Iona in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two women seen in a still from surveillance footage used a victim’s credit card at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store located at 20350 Summerlin Rd. Ste. 7110 on March 22. The suspects may have also used the credit card numerous times across Fort Myers, Estero and Lehigh Acres at several retailers.

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO