ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
100.5 The River

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
100.5 The River

Top 5 Michigan Towns With the Weirdest Names

All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head. For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado. Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out. There Are The Top...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022

You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Fremont, MI
100.5 The River

Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property In Michigan?

Yes, you can! Except where you can't. It's a sticky wicket. Michigan State Law Is Vague, But Some Townships Strictly Forbid It. The State Law concerning mobile homes, says that "travel trailers" and "camping trailers" are not to be used as permanent residences, but can be lived in on your property for short periods as emergency shelters.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
John Harvey Kellogg
Person
Henry Ford
100.5 The River

Thinking of Getting an Electric Ford F-150? Price Just Went Up

With high gas prices, people are scrambling to get electric vehicles, and inflation has caused the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning to go up. Are you a truck guy? I know I am. I have been one ever since I was a little kid when my dad brought home a Ford F-150. That truck was our thing. Dad used to take me hunting and fishing in that truck. We were either hauling our beagle to go rabbit hunting or hauling the boat to catch some bass. Either way, we loved that truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Michigan Man Has Cool Job Touring the U.S. in the Wienermobile

Whenever you see a 27 foot long hotdog driving down the road -- it gets your attention. Oscar Mayer has been promoting their hotdogs with their Wienermobile for decades. Just a handful of lucky individuals are hired to be a "hotdogger" -- the person who drives the giant hotdog to the different events around the country. A Michigan man is one of those twelve "hotdoggers".
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Snacks#Ford Motor Company#Kellogg Company#Soft Drinks#Food Drink#Cross Moceri#Cross Peters Company#Peter And Cross#Ford Motor Co
100.5 The River

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan

Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
100.5 The River

Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill

The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.5 The River

Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy