Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Top 5 Michigan Towns With the Weirdest Names
All across America, there are towns and cities that have weird names that make you scratch your head. For example, you have the city of Hooker located in Oklahoma and Dinosaur located in Colorado. Michigan has some weird names too, let's check some of them out. There Are The Top...
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan
We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property In Michigan?
Yes, you can! Except where you can't. It's a sticky wicket. Michigan State Law Is Vague, But Some Townships Strictly Forbid It. The State Law concerning mobile homes, says that "travel trailers" and "camping trailers" are not to be used as permanent residences, but can be lived in on your property for short periods as emergency shelters.
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
Thinking of Getting an Electric Ford F-150? Price Just Went Up
With high gas prices, people are scrambling to get electric vehicles, and inflation has caused the price of the Ford F-150 Lightning to go up. Are you a truck guy? I know I am. I have been one ever since I was a little kid when my dad brought home a Ford F-150. That truck was our thing. Dad used to take me hunting and fishing in that truck. We were either hauling our beagle to go rabbit hunting or hauling the boat to catch some bass. Either way, we loved that truck.
Michigan Man Has Cool Job Touring the U.S. in the Wienermobile
Whenever you see a 27 foot long hotdog driving down the road -- it gets your attention. Oscar Mayer has been promoting their hotdogs with their Wienermobile for decades. Just a handful of lucky individuals are hired to be a "hotdogger" -- the person who drives the giant hotdog to the different events around the country. A Michigan man is one of those twelve "hotdoggers".
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
What Does Artificial Intelligence Think A “Yooper,” and Other Michigan Things Look Like?
With technology advancing as fast as it is, it's only a matter of time before Artificial Intelligence is ACTUALLY true intelligence. In fact, one guy who worked for Google claims an AI program he worked with, really is sentient now. BUT, until we can truly prove it, AI is just...
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
Top 5 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash in Michigan
As the queen of being productively lazy, DoorDash is my bestie for the restie. My bestfriend and I share a DoorDash account so I can use his DashPass, which is the best idea ever. Here are five of the most loved restaurants on DoorDash in Grand Rapids. Who would not...
You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan
Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
LOOK: 50 Finalists Capture Stunning Scenes of West Michigan in Photo Contest
WOW, West Michigan sure is a beautiful place to live. That was captured wonderfully by the 50 finalists in year's West Michigan Tourist Association Photo Contest. West Michigan Tourist Association Announces 50 Finalists in 2022 Photo Contest. WMTA says they got hundreds of entries in their 2022 photo contest. It...
Four Legends of Arch Rock: Mackinac Island, Michigan
Anyone who has been to Mackinac Island a few times has probably seen Arch Rock, a limestone formation that was carved out naturally over thousands of years by the gales of Lake Huron. But do you know its legends?. 1) When the island was inhabited by the Ojibwe tribe, they...
Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill
The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
