A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest
Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
22-Month-Old Twin Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family SUV
A toddler died in Houston after an SUV was crushed by a cement mixer truck. The 22-month-old boy was killed Friday when the truck toppled over the overpass and onto the Ford Expedition transporting him on the Sam Houston Parkway, HCSO Senior Deputy Thomas M. Gilliland says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.
Jury Acquits Truck Driver in 2019 Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists
A jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts truck driver not guilty of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a ghastly collision in New Hampshire three years ago. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide, and one count of reckless conduct. The 26-year-old began to cry and briefly raised a finger up to the sky as he was read the verdict, which was delivered after less than three hours of deliberation. Prosecutors argued during the two-week trial that Zhukovskyy—who had ingested heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine hours before the head-on crash—had been driving recklessly, swerving back and forth before he slammed into the Jarheads Motorcycle Club’s procession. Zhukovskyy’s team blamed the lead rider, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he had been drunk before he slid underneath Zhukovskyy’s truck. Relatives of the bikers left the courthouse frustrated and upset, according to NBC Boston, with one woman heard saying, “I’m so angry,” and another wondering aloud what she would tell her kids.Read it at Associated Press
12-year-old driver dies in crash that injures her adult passenger, Maryland cops say
A 12-year-old girl died in Maryland after a car she was driving struck a tree, local media outlets reported. The girl was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed “for an unknown reason,” WJLA reported. Police said the incident happened at...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
New Hampshire police say that new 'biological' evidence proves missing five-year-old Harmony Montgomery was MURDERED in December 2019. Body has never been found
Police investigating the disappearance of five-year-old Harmony Montgomery today revealed that she was murdered in December 2019, citing new 'biological' evidence of her death but refusing to say what it is. Harmony was five-years-old when she was last seen alive by her mother in 2019 in New Hampshire. The young...
Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'
BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash
A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
Law & Order Crew Member Killed Near Set Identified as Father of 6: 'Heart of So Many Lives'
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member who was shot dead this week in Brooklyn, New York leaves behind six children. Johnny Alberto Pizarro II, 31, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting near the NBC show's set on Tuesday, as Chrissy Grigoropoulos, Esq., an attorney for his estate, launched a GoFundMe page to help support his family and cover funeral expenses.
West Virginia man, charged with beating sister who woke up from 2-year coma, dies
A West Virginia man charged last week with brutally beating his sister, who awoke from a two-year coma and named him as her assailant, has died, according to officials. Daniel Palmer, 55, was booked into South Central Regional Jail in Charleston on July 15, charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding for the June 2020 attack on his sister Wanda Palmer.
5 teens facing charges after friend was allegedly fatally shoved off boat after kiss
Five college students are facing criminal charges for allegedly covering up the 2019 death of their friend after he was shoved off a party boat in Texas by the girl he was kissing and fell into the vessel’s propeller. Jack Elliott, 19, died after falling into Lake Travis in Austin while he was out drinking and partying with a group of Texas Christian University friends back in Oct. 2019, the OC Register reported. His tragic death has sparked a years-long quest for justice by his parents after it was revealed Elliott’s friends allegedly lied to authorities about how the teen went...
Body camera video released in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy's car
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
12-year-old driving car killed in Maryland crash
Police in Maryland are investigating a car crash that left a 12-year-old driver dead early Sunday morning. Josseline Molina-Rivas was driving at 2:08 a.m. when her vehicle, a 2017 Toyota Corolla, left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 36-year-old male passenger, Mario Arturo-Artiga, was hospitalized and remains in serious condition, Howard County police said Monday.
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
‘We Forgive Her,’ Pregnant Victim’s Sister Says Of Accused Driver In Fatal LA Crash
The sister of the pregnant woman killed in a multi-car crash on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood has forgiven the driver accused of causing the tragic collision that took six lives and injured eight others. KTLA reports that devastated family members and their supporters gathered over...
Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while trying to defend woman
A 30-year-old man was subject to a hit-and-run in Detroit earlier this month after he allegedly attempted to defend a woman from being harrased outside a nightclub. The incident occurred on 12 July when Lamar Waller stood up for a woman who was allegedly being harassed by a man outside an unnamed nightclub where he worked as security, his family told Fox2 Detroit on Wednesday.
Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder.Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.She could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.Linton, a 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston, Texas, was jailed on $9 million bail Monday after being released from a hospital over the weekend. It wasn't immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could speak on her...
