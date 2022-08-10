ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

100.5 The River

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There

Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
MICHIGAN STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State
Colorado State
Norway Township, MI
Munising, MI
Michigan Government
Oklahoma State
1077 WRKR

Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?

August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
George Reeves
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan ag officials on the lookout for grape-killing lanternfly

The invasive spotted lanternfly is a plant-hopping bug that has the potential to destroy vineyards if it makes its way to the Grand Traverse region. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced to the public first sightings of the spotted lanternfly around Michigan. The samples were found in five counties, including Kent, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties on the west side of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America

The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?

Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan.

