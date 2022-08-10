Read full article on original website
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted
Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
wcsx.com
Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan Made Brands
Michigan is home to some very iconic brands. From food and drinks to cars and home appliances Michigan has left its mark on the world. These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan-Made Brands. Better Made Snack Foods. In 1930, Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano purchased a potato chip factory...
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?
August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan ag officials on the lookout for grape-killing lanternfly
The invasive spotted lanternfly is a plant-hopping bug that has the potential to destroy vineyards if it makes its way to the Grand Traverse region. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced to the public first sightings of the spotted lanternfly around Michigan. The samples were found in five counties, including Kent, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties on the west side of the state.
Ruff Times: Why Michigan Dog Owners Are Struggling To Find Groomers
Now that we're starting to get out and about more since the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020,. I've seen firsthand worker shortages at fast food places, restaurants, and a lot of retail locations. The shortage makes sense, a lot of people who worked at those places have decided the work...
Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan
We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the Best City to Buy a Fixer-Upper in America
The housing market has been turbulent lately, due to interest rates going up and a variety of other factors, so if you’re looking to buy a fixer-upper, it can be confusing. That said, a few cities in the U.S. are great areas to buy a fixer-upper, and one is in Michigan.
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
This St. Johns, MI Factory Produces Nearly 800,000 LBS of Cheese Per Day
As a girl who loves her dairy, this Mitten factoid definitely caught my attention. Not only would I consider myself a queso connoisseur but I would also call myself a "fromage fanatic". I simply must try all the cheeses. That's why when I heard one of the largest cheese processing...
Is This the Best Ice Cream Shop in Michigan?
Once again, a Michigan creamery has been ranked among the best in America. But what do you think, are there even better spots for ice cream in the Mitten State?. Don't get me wrong - I love Moomers Ice Cream in Traverse City! We actually got a multiple-tier ice cream cake from Moomers for our wedding! Highly recommend! Especially because prior to the wedding, we got to head out to their sprawling farm and creamery and try a TON of different flavors - yum!
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Detroit News
Over 6,800 Michigan auto crash patients discharged since fee cut, survey says
A survey released Thursday argues the toll of a key change to Michigan's no-fault auto insurance reform has been the elimination of at least 4,082 health care worker jobs and the discharge of 6,857 patients. The study also found 10 businesses had closed and 14 are considering doing so in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying their own plane from an airport in Macomb County to meet up with one of their sons in Northern Michigan on the Fourth of July. John and Jean Block left the Macomb County airport on July 4,...
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An operator ignored and then overrode an alarm more than 450 times ahead of a large toxic chemical spill into Michigan's Huron River last month, documents filed by state regulators now show. Tribar Manufacturing released approximately 10,000 gallons of material containing approximately 5% hexavalent chromium into...
