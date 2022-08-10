Read full article on original website
KDRV
Lightning leaves 21 wildfires this week in Klamath & Lake Counties
LAKEVIEW, Ore. — Lightning across Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon this week is leaving 21 wildfires, so far. As the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) area received active lightning a second week in a row, Monday evening’s storm sparked 21 confirmed fires. SCOFMP and Lakeview Interagency Fire Center say, "Although lightning activity was heavy, much of the storm came with rain, keeping many of the new starts less than a tenth of an acre."
North Coast Journal
The Rise and Fall of Klamath County
Living, as my wife and I do, in Old Town Eureka, we're very aware we're on the land of the Wiyot, whose territory once extended from Little River to the Bear River ridge south of the Eel. Tribal borders were strictly adhered to — especially if the neighboring tribe was unfriendly — but it took the coming of Europeans to mark off the land with actual lines on actual maps. A year after California became the 31st state of the Union in September of 1850, our part of the world was officially divvied up into counties. From the settler point of view, Wiyot country was now part of Trinity County, as you'll see from the accompanying 1851 map. Two years later, Humboldt County was carved off from Trinity.
Klamath Falls News
O'Connor Fire burns 2 acres on the Klamath Hills; 20 new fires reported
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Late yesterday evening a fast-moving thunderstorm left its mark on the Klamath Basin. Sparking the O’Connor Fire on Klamath Hills and numerous additional holdover fires that were discovered this morning. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) has listed twenty new fires on their...
Herald and News
Up in the air: Klamath Falls man treated to F-15 flight for his service to the community
An F-15 streaked through the open air, surrounded by clear blue sky. To the casual observer, it was not unusual. Not in Klamath Falls where F-15s fly regularly on training missions out of Kingsley Field. The jet sped over the desert toward Crater Lake. It was then that Doug Brown...
centraloregondaily.com
Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
Klamath Falls News
Record breaking: $1.3 Million sold at auction
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After four amazing days full of concerts, events, showings, vendors, food, and more; the 100th celebration of the Klamath County Fair has come to a close. But not before breaking another record. The Rotary Junior Livestock Auction has been setting records for the last several years and 2022 was not an exception. This past Sunday, over $1.3 million was transacted for 4-H and FFA youth of the Klamath Basin.
Report of shots fired in Chiloquin, turns into a Homicide
On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Av in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical Center by Chiloquin Fire & Rescue ambulance. The second victim, Tyler Bates, 33 of Chiloquin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Profiting from cattle operation is tough as ever
Cost to raise the cattle far outpace the prices for producers across the region Eleven o'clock Monday morning at the Central Oregon Livestock Auction and to the uninitiated the auctioneer's cattle rattle sounds like a buzzing swarm of bees. "That was $2,200 he just rattled off there," said cattleman John Johnson. "When that's your money you quickly learn to understand what he's saying." Johnson and his wife, Tracy, run cattle half the year in Klamath Marsh, north of Klamath Falls, and the other six months on a ranch near Shaniko. He comes regularly to the Madras auction yard. "This is a...
mybasin.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Klamath Falls
Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the. White House Apartments. located at224 South Broad Street, at approximately 8:35 pm on. August 4,2022. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties were. separated. Upon arrival. uniformed officers attempted...
KTVL
One suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in Klamath Falls
Klamath Falls, Ore. — At approximately 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a knife at the White House Apartments located at 224 South Broad Street. According to the report, one person was injured and the involved parties...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
