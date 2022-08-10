ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Kenyans waiting for results of close presidential election

By CARA ANNA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wo6dK_0hBHnOJb00
1 of 8

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual.

Tuesday’s election was likely the final try by longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga, who on his fifth attempt was backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. The other top contender is Deputy President William Ruto, who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power.

Voters have expressed little hope of real change and frustration with rising prices and widespread corruption in East Africa’s economic hub.

Official election results must be announced within a week of the vote, but there’s some anticipation a winner might be known Wednesday. The electoral commission still must verify results forms coming from across the country.

The commission has said it expected turnout to be above 60%, far lower than the 80% in the previous election in 2017. More than 22 million people were registered to vote.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel

The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
AFRICA
International Business Times

Kenya Presidential Wildcard Vows To Erase Debt With 'Ganja Solution'

Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles. East Africa's wealthiest country is holding elections on Aug. 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
William Ruto
Person
Raila Odinga
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Egypt frets as Ethiopia's mega dam prepares to come online

As Ethiopia raced to complete work on the largest dam in Africa last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed his country will not stand to lose "one drop of water" from the Nile River that has been its lifeblood for millennia. As Ethiopia readies to finish work on the...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Kenyans
US News and World Report

Early Signs Show Tight Kenyan Presidential Election

NAIROBI/ELDORET (Reuters) - Preliminary results from Kenya's presidential election showed a tight race between the two main candidates vying to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta, with citizens praying an announcement of a winner would not unleash violence as in years past. The Tuesday election is an important test for stability in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Blinken in Rwanda on final leg of Africa trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Thursday, facing calls from campaigners to pressure Kigali over its human rights record and alleged support of rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. During his visit to the DRC, Blinken said Tuesday the United States was "very concerned by credible reports that Rwanda has supported the M23," adding that he would discuss the issue with Kagame, whose government has consistently denied the claims.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Anxiety rises over claims in Kenya's close presidential vote

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Human rights groups on Wednesday warned anxious Kenyans over "rising levels of false or misleading information being shared on social media" as the country awaited results of a close presidential election. The electoral commission indicated it would be at least Thursday before a winner is declared.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election

NEW DELHI (AP) — A woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India’s new president, a largely ceremonial position. Droupadi Murmu, a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected by the Indian Parliament and state legislatures in voting held Monday, making her the first president from one of the country’s tribes and the second-ever woman to hold the position. She will be formally sworn in as the president on Monday. Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand state from 2015-2021, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. She started out as a school teacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.
ELECTIONS
The Conversation Africa

Not yet uhuru: the African Union has had a few successes but remains weak

The African Union (AU) was born in the South African port city of Durban in 2002. Under its first chair,Thabo Mbeki, African leaders seemed determined to abandon the grandiose plans of its predecessor, the Organisation of African Unity (OAU). The OAU had been established in 1963 to promote African unity and liberation. Other aims included: to protect the territorial integrity of its member states, promote non-alignment, and advance the peaceful settlement of disputes.
CHINA
The Independent

13,000 migrants have crossed Channel since Rwanda plan announced, figures show

More than 13,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel since Priti Patel announced her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, new figures show.According to the Ministry of Defence, 176 people made the crossing on five small boats on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,016 since April 14.It brings the total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year to 18,284.Photographs taken on Monday morning showed another group of migrants, clad in life jackets and face masks, being brought into Dover by Border Force officials.A number of children and babies wrapped in light blue blankets,...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Brazilians rally for democracy, seek to rein in Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilians poured into the University of Sao Paulo’s law school to hear a manifesto denouncing the brutal military dictatorship and calling for a prompt return of the rule of law. That was 1977. Almost 45 years later to the day, thousands rallied at that same site Thursday for readings of two documents inspired by the original “Letter to the Brazilians.” Both new manifestos defend the nation’s democratic institutions and electronic voting system, which far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly attacked ahead of his reelection bid. While the incumbent isn’t named in either document, analysts say it is abundantly clear to whom they are directed. They underscore widely held concern Bolsonaro may follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s lead in rejecting election results and attempting to cling to power. In a country whose democracy is mere decades old, that specter has encouraged hundreds of thousands of people — even those who previously refrained from sticking their necks out — to sign the letters. The president has not only refused to sign on, but also belittled the initiatives.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

US Secretary of State Blinken in South Africa on Africa tour

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his three-nation tour of Africa Sunday by visiting a museum in South Africa commemorating how the country’s Black youths helped to end white racist rule. Blinken’s visit to Africa is seen as part of a competition between Russia and Western powers for support from African countries over the war in Ukraine. His trip to Africa follows recent tours by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron. South Africa is one of many African countries that have maintained a neutral stance on the war and have not publicly criticized Russia. After an early morning arrival, Blinken visited the Hector Pieterson memorial in Soweto township, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, which honors a student killed in 1976 when protesting South Africa’s regime of racial oppression, apartheid, which ended in 1994.
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Sam Uffindell was lucky to avoid NZ’s criminal justice system as a schoolboy – but it was the right outcome

However you look at it, the National Party has selected someone who once committed an act of criminal violence to represent the Tauranga electorate in parliament. It’s an unfortunate move for a self-styled party of law and order, but perhaps it should be welcomed. If the party is able to forgive Sam Uffindell, then perhaps it’s also time for bipartisan efforts to make the justice system itself more forgiving, particularly when it affects children. There have been more allegations about Uffindell’s past behaviour, and the National Party has begun an inquiry. But by his own admission, Uffindell took part in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy