Primary Election Results
Results for the Tuesday, Aug. 9 Primary
Mille Lacs County Sheriff: 25 of 25 Districts ReportingKyle Burton. 2,036Ryan VanDenhuevel 200Patrick Broberg. 326Travis Johnson. 799In the 8th Congressional District: 835 of 835 Precincts reportingREPUBLICAN:Harry Robb Welty: 5,074Pete Stauber. 51,404DEMOCRAT:John Munter. 6,199Jen Schultz. 38,536In Senate District 10: 123 of 123 Precincts reportingREPUBLICANNathan Wesenberg. 3,757Steve Wenzel. 3,308Jim Newberger. 3,123In House District 10A: 73 of 73 Precincts ReportingREPUBLICANCharles "Chuck" Parins. 1,288Ron Kresha. 3,577In House District 10B: 50 of 50 Precincts ReportingIsaac Schultz. 3,009John Ulrick 457Blake Paulson 1,722In House District 27B: 18 of 18 precincts reportingREPUBLICANRachel Davis. 802Kurt Daudt. 2,189Minnesota Governor: 4,103 of 4,103 Precincts ReportingREPUBLICANScott Jensen and Matt Birk 288,498Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards' 21,317Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow 13,232DEMOCRAT:Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan 416,959Ole Savior and Julia M Parker 15,006SECRETARY OF STATE: 4,103 of 4,103 Precincts ReportingREPUBLICANErik van Mechelen 110,943Kim Crockett 190,156DEMOCRATSteve Carlson 108,123Steve Simon 285,398Attorney General: 4,103 of 4,103 precincts reportingREPUBLICANSharon Anderson. 39,720Doug Wardlow. 108,547Jim Schultz. 163,939DEMOCRAT:Bill Dahn. 45,105Keith Ellison. 378,416
Comments / 0