whopam.com
UK Basketball wins game one in The Bahamas
Defending national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds as Kentucky cruised past the Dominican Republic National Select Team 108-56 on Wednesday night in exhibition basketball action at Baha Mar Resort. Scott Fitzgerald has this recap…. Kentucky returns to action on Thursday, facing...
wymt.com
Kentucky cruises past Dominican Republic Select Team
NASSAU, Bahamas (WYMT) - The Wildcats put on quite a show in their first game in the Bahamas. Kentucky cruised to a 108-56 win over the Dominican Republic National Select Team behind individual double-digit scoring efforts. Oscar Tshiebwe led the scoring effort with 17 points. Daimion Collins and newcomer Cason...
gobigbluecountry.com
Joe Lunardi Projects Kentucky as a No. 1 Seed in Louisville Entering Season
March Madness is seven months away but that doesn’t stop ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from releasing Bracketology updates, as crazy as that seems to do when the season hasn’t started. Lunardi was in mid-season form Tuesday, months before he slides into his Bracketology bunker with bubble updates and...
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: More downpours today, nicer late week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A quasi-stationary boundary draped across the state today will lead to more showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. The rain chances continue this evening but decrease during the overnight hours as the front pushes south. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. for all of our viewing areas with localized flooding possible.
foxlexington.com
Lexington business donating water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky. A Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after tragic flooding changed lives and destroyed hundreds of homes across eastern Kentucky....
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s Forecast: Storms increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A cold front working into the Ohio Valley today will lead to increasing scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. I can’t rule out a few strong storms with gusty winds the biggest concern. However, the overall main threat is flooding. All...
foxlexington.com
Rupp Arena is a top 50 concert ticket seller worldwide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Rupp Arena is more than just one of the most famous basketball arenas in the country. In a news release from Pollstar, Rupp Arena ranked 37th in the U.S. and 45th worldwide among arenas for concert ticket sales. Pollstar affirmed Rupp Arena’s prestige by...
Ironton Tribune
Rob Slagel: Giving an update on the aluminum mill project
Many of us have heard the recent news regarding Steel Dynamic’s (www.steeldynamics.com) investment in the aluminum mill project proposed for our area in Ashland, Kentucky. If Time magazine were a local magazine rather than a national publication, then, for better or for worse, Craig Bouchard, the original CEO on the project, would probably make Time’s “Person of the Year” because of the attention that this project has garnered in the Tri- State.
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
WSAZ
Heavy rain causes issues in parts of the region
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of our region are dealing with high water Wednesday evening after heavy rain and thunderstorms. Among problem areas were stretches of 3rd and 5th avenues in Huntington -- mainly around 24th Street and eastward where water covered the roadways in places. One of our photojournalists saw a truck pulling a car out of high water near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 25th Street.
foxlexington.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers and storms linger, turning less humid by Thursday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Showers and storms may linger tonight and early Thursday, as a change in the weather pattern is coming. If you were looking forward to a significant drop in the humidity, that time is almost here. By Thursday afternoon, dew point temperatures will be falling in the wake of a cold front, allowing the comfort level across the Commonwealth to improve.
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
foxlexington.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Scattered storms likely into mid-week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The forecast turns much more active over the next 24 to 36 hours as a slow-moving cold front drops through town. In return, scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening and tonight with just a few spotty showers late. Otherwise, it’s warm and muggy with lows in the low 70s.
WHAS 11
Teenage boy dies days after helping flood victims in Ky.
Knott County's Aaron Crawford was helping clean a family friend's home when he started to feel sick. The 18-year-old was flown to the ICU in Lexington where he died.
foxlexington.com
Widow support group comes to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Losing a loved one is never easy, but now a local group is stepping in to help during that grieving process. Never Alone Widows is a new support group formed this month based in Lexington. The founders said when they lost their loved ones,...
WTVQ
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
cartercountytimes.com
Grayson is Kentucky’s Newest Gig City
GRAYSON — Nearly 1,400 Grayson homes and businesses are now, for the first time, equipped for high-speed fiber internet, a result of a public–private partnership between the Grayson City Council and Kinetic. Grayson leaders and Kinetic representatives are participating in a ribbon-cutting celebration today to mark the milestone...
foxlexington.com
Richmond hospital's HOPE program expanding
Baptist Health Richmond's HOPE program is designed to help pregnant mothers struggling with substance abuse. Officials said they are ready to expand.
