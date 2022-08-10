ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

8-8-0-0, FB: 4

(eight, eight, zero, zero; FB: four)

Comments / 0

 

