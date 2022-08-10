ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

04-10-21-31-43

(four, ten, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $146,000

