ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, KY
State
California State
City
Field, KY
City
Walton, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Former Ashland CEO, Villa Hills resident Paul Chellgren is UK’s ODK Pillars of Leadership winner

Paul W. Chellgren, a resident of Villa Hills, is the 2022 recipient of Omicron Delta Kappa’s Pillars of Ledership Award in Service to Campus and Community. Chellgren is a 1963 initiate of the University of Kentucky (UK) Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa. During his undergraduate career, he was an honors program student, a star intercollegiate debater, and student body president. In addition to his baccalaureate degree from UK, Chellgren also earned graduate degrees from Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford.
VILLA HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello says Wildcats’ offense ‘headed in right direction’

The first preseason scrimmage wasn’t perfect, but Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello isn’t worried going into the second week of camp. “(I think in) training camp you’re going to have your good days are they are going to have their good days,” he said Tuesday. “I thought definitely the defense got after us on Saturday. But we’ve had our days, too. I felt really good about today’s practice and yesterday’s as well. So I like where we’re at and I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Water Swimming#Freestyle Swimming#Competitive Swimming#Swimmer#National Championships#The Indiana Swim Club#Indiana University#Du
WKRC

Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue, severe headaches

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
CINCINNATI, OH
educationsnapshots.com

Winton Woods South Campus

SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Thrillist

7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 12-14)

The Ohio River may not be a body of water you'd typically associate with fresh seafood, but this weekend, Newport's Festival Park will be inundated with delicious sea creatures of every stripe. The Great Inland Seafood Festival brings multiple vendors to the riverfront, offering everything from oysters on the half-shell and shrimp po' boys to a crab boil bucket and seafood paella. Whole Maine lobsters will also be available for $11.95. Complement your crustaceans with beer and live local music all weekend. Read CityBeat's list of everything you can eat there. 5-11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12; noon-11 p.m. Aug. 13; noon-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Free admission. Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, thingstodocincinnati.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy