Fox 19
The dream team: Local youth baseball team plays at Field of Dreams site
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Riverbats, a local youth baseball team, got the opportunity to play at the Field of Dreams baseball field on Sunday. The team of middle schoolers took a dream trip to baseball heaven after head coach Chris Booth decided to make plans to the movie site’s field last year.
How a Cincinnati baseball company helped POWs escape in World War II
P. Goldsmith Sons Co. from Cincinnati hid radios inside of baseball to communicate with American prisoners of war in Nazi Germany. Bob Doolan, of Colerain, was one of those prisoners.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals donate $250K for new athletic facility at Milford High School
MILFORD, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals are continuing their efforts to help local high schools in the area. The team partnered with the NFL Foundation, and LISC to contribute $250,000 to the Milford Exempted Village Schools for a new turf field. The new field will aid in transitioning the...
2022 Prep Football Previews: Three brothers on Dixie Heights team don’t consider this a rebuilding season
The NKyTribune is featuring a player on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2022 season on Aug. 19. We will then provide focused coverage of our local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
2022 Prep Football Previews: Ryle wide receiver expects to ring up big numbers again this season
The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2022 season on Aug. 19. We will then provide focused coverage of our local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
Former Ashland CEO, Villa Hills resident Paul Chellgren is UK’s ODK Pillars of Leadership winner
Paul W. Chellgren, a resident of Villa Hills, is the 2022 recipient of Omicron Delta Kappa’s Pillars of Ledership Award in Service to Campus and Community. Chellgren is a 1963 initiate of the University of Kentucky (UK) Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa. During his undergraduate career, he was an honors program student, a star intercollegiate debater, and student body president. In addition to his baccalaureate degree from UK, Chellgren also earned graduate degrees from Harvard Business School and the University of Oxford.
High school football season preview: Breaking down the Crosstown Showdown
The WCPO High School Insider podcast delves into a new high school football season with longtime analyst Dave Berk and Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown organizer Tom Gamble.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello says Wildcats’ offense ‘headed in right direction’
The first preseason scrimmage wasn’t perfect, but Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello isn’t worried going into the second week of camp. “(I think in) training camp you’re going to have your good days are they are going to have their good days,” he said Tuesday. “I thought definitely the defense got after us on Saturday. But we’ve had our days, too. I felt really good about today’s practice and yesterday’s as well. So I like where we’re at and I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
2022 Prep Football Previews: Dayton determined to have winning season says returning quarterback
The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2022 season on Aug. 19. We will then provide focused coverage of our local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
linknky.com
Campbell County alumni take over athletics director, girls basketball coach roles
Some changes have taken place in front office at Campbell County High School. With that also comes some changes in the Camels athletic department. Michael Florimonte is the new Director of Athletics and Davey Johnson is the new head girls basketball coach. Florimonte stepped in for Stephen Hensley. Hensley retired...
Thomas More University dedicates new nursing skills lab named to honor legacy of nurse Kathleen McLane
Thomas More has officially named a nursing skills lab located at the Center for Health Sciences — in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare — the “Kathleen McLane Nursing Skills Lab” after the late Kathleen McLane, a devoted nurse who served the Northern Kentucky and greater Cincinnati community.
Former Boone Co. teacher Jennifer Inman to lead Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission
The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC) has named Jennifer Inman as its new executive director. Inman will lead the commission and its efforts to improve the financial literacy and financial education of all Kentuckians. “Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to this role. She has taught financial education to high...
WKRC
Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue, severe headaches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
WKRC
Former 'American Idol' contestant to perform at Boone County Fair
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can meet a former "American Idol" contestant at the Boone County Fair in Burlington on August 10. Alex Miller is from central Kentucky and he stopped by Good Morning Cincinnati before his show at the fair and performed an original song.
educationsnapshots.com
Winton Woods South Campus
SHP was tasked with completing the Winton Woods South Campus with spaces for learning in Cincinnati, Ohio. Built on the foundations of trust, respect, and responsibility, the Winton Woods South Campus Elementary provides 1st through 6th grade students with spaces to explore their hopes and dreams. Serving 1,900 diverse students who speak 31 different languages, deeper learning experiences ensure a more level playing field for their futures. This campus is the new home of four aging buildings across the district.
Meet the Airbnb host with 71 Cincinnati listings
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Permanent Jewelry Trend Has Come to the Queen City, and LINK x LOU Is Leading the Way
At long last, the permanent jewelry trend has attached itself to Cincinnati. Queen City eastsider Lindsey Brafford started her permanent jewelry business in Cincinnati in June. Brafford is affiliated with LINK x LOU, a popular permanent jewelry company that launched in Denver in April 2020 and now has locations all over the country.
Thrillist
7 Must-Visit Outdoor Spaces in the Cincy Region
Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have a lot to offer visitors who haven’t been before — especially when it comes to food and culture. What first-time visitors also might not know is that the area is surprisingly walkable. Neighborhoods like Mt. Adams plus downtown hubs clustered around the river make for an easily-explored city, especially when compared to other Midwestern cities. That, combined with an extensive parks system, means there are plenty of opportunities for getting outside when visiting this hidden gem. To help you figure out where to stop when checking out the Cincy Region, here are our picks for the must-see outdoor spaces:
Cincinnati CityBeat
12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 12-14)
The Ohio River may not be a body of water you'd typically associate with fresh seafood, but this weekend, Newport's Festival Park will be inundated with delicious sea creatures of every stripe. The Great Inland Seafood Festival brings multiple vendors to the riverfront, offering everything from oysters on the half-shell and shrimp po' boys to a crab boil bucket and seafood paella. Whole Maine lobsters will also be available for $11.95. Complement your crustaceans with beer and live local music all weekend. Read CityBeat's list of everything you can eat there. 5-11 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12; noon-11 p.m. Aug. 13; noon-9 p.m. Aug. 14. Free admission. Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, thingstodocincinnati.com.
WLWT 5
Organizers looking for holder of winning lottery ticket sold in northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. — A ticket sold in Erlanger for Friday's Mega Millions drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, winning the game's second prize of $1 million. The winning Mega Millions number from the drawing were: 2 - 5 - 29 - 64...
