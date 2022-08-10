BITS & BYTES: Black Arts and Culture Festival; Mahaiwe Met Opera tickets on sale; Family Resource Fair; Summer Intensive Theatre Final Project; Jazz workshop concert; Steepletop benefit

Read full article on original website
Related
theberkshireedge.com
THEATER REVIEW: “Invasion!” plays at the Ancram Opera house through August 21
Ancram Opera House in Ancram, N.Y. Written by Jonas Hassen Khemiri, translated by Rachel Willson-Broyles, directed by Jeffrey Mousseau. “The strange thing about Abulkasem was that the word stuck around, it changed, it grew, it lived on.”. Are you capable of being surprised anymore by what happens in a theater?...
theberkshireedge.com
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Things I Know to be True’ at Great Barrington Public Theater through August 14
Great Barrington Public Theatre in Great Barrington. Heavy duty family issues overwhelm the drama now on stage in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington. Australia-based playwright Andrew Bovell takes on a family of six dealing with the challenges that face the parents as each adult child chooses to find his or her own way in life. These challenges basically all include a departure from the security of home which, naturally, proves not to be so secure after all. This lower middle-class family is headed by Bob and Fran Price, a blue-collar worker and a nurse, played movingly by John Wojda and Corinna May. The destruction-of-family tale is told by their youngest daughter, Rosie, played by Raya Malcolm, who opens the play with a lengthy, personal monologue which has her in Berlin, and it ends with an equally long monologue set in the family home in middle America. Her second speech firmly reinforces the concept of this story being told from her perspective. It is her story to tell, but it is really the story of her mother, Fran.
amherstbulletin.com
Blue Heron’s newest owners look to keep tradition alive in Sunderland
After 25 years of fine dining under the steady ownership of Deborah Snow and Barbara White, the Blue Heron has officially changed hands with the sale of the business to the restaurant’s longtime chef and his business partner. Justin Mosher, who has worked at the Blue Heron for 14...
theberkshireedge.com
Film review: ‘Hello, Bookstore’ — A magical place
Since I was a child I always had a passion for books, but there were no bookstores in my working class Bronx neighborhood—just stationery stores with lending libraries of best sellers by writers like Laura Z. Hobson. So libraries became the place to browse and immerse myself in fairy tales, biographies, and novels. It was one of the institutions that had a profound and positive impact on my growing up. By college I discovered Manhattan and wandered about the musty, 4th Avenue second-hand bookstores that were lined in an inchoate fashion with books from floor to ceiling—though their elderly idiosyncratic owners knew exactly where every book could be found. There was also the 8th St. Bookshop, a sophisticated, well-lit, literary gathering spot with close links to the Beat writers. A couple of times I even spied Alan Ginsberg and Leroi Jones looking for books on its well-stocked shelves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Farm Creates Whimsical Hobbit House Air BNB Experience
In the last few years, the Hudson Valley has seen a surge in tourism. We've really become a hot tourist destination. While we don't enjoy the traffic (and sometimes the pollution) tourism brings to town, we love to see new and interesting things pop up in our neighborhoods. June Farms in West Sand Lake, New York, has just created a whimsical Air BnB experience for all.
theberkshireedge.com
Carmela Rose Dapretto, 89, of Egremont
Carmela Rose Dapretto, formerly of South Egremont, left this world on August 8, 2022 just shy of her 90th birthday. Carmela was born on August 30, 1932 in Brooklyn N.Y. as the third child of Michael and Rose (Lembo) Miglino. She was a graduate of Central Needletrades High School class of 1950. It was in Brooklyn that she met the love of her life, Nicholas Dapretto. They instantly fell in love and were married on April 16, 1955 in St. Cyril Church on Long Island. They started their family in Deer Park Long Island and raised six of their seven daughters there until July 1, 1970. Being very protective of their children, they decided to move to the country and ended up in South Egremont in a large farmhouse with plenty of land for them to grow and they added one more child to their brood. They moved back to Long Island for two years then to Lenox for ten and settled in Stockbridge in 2000.
theberkshireedge.com
Annual Riverfest this Sunday at the First Congregational Church park in Lee
Lee — The annual Riverfest will be held at the First Congregational Church park from noon to 6 p.m on Sunday, August 14. The event, a benefit for the Housatonic River Initiative, will include performances from David Reed, Vicky True, Steve Adams, Chris Merenda and The Wheel, Hill 78 with Benny Fingers Kohn, and the Housatonic Philharmonic.
A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)
I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
theberkshireedge.com
Mason Library plans W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture and plaza project
Great Barrington — Representatives from The Mason Library presented their preliminary plans for a W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture at the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, August 8. Du Bois, a civil rights and social justice leader, was born in Great Barrington on February 23, 1868. At the meeting,...
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Adams, MA USA
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch
The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
theberkshireedge.com
Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield
“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
theberkshireedge.com
Patricia Marie Keefner, 82, of Great Barrington
Patricia Marie Keefner, 82, of Great Barrington died Tuesday August 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born in Waterbury, Conn. on January 26, 1940 as the daughter of Lewis and Louise (Cunin) Newman. She worked as a supervisor at Montgomery Wards, the Shed, as a secretary at Fairview Hospital, and as a secretary at Simon’s Rock College, retiring in 2000. Patricia enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, being on her computer, and donating to St. Jude’s and Berkshire Humane Society.
What Dangerous Creature Caused The Closing Of Some Mass. Beaches?
A word of warning to my fellow Berkshire County residents: If you're planning on venturing to Cape Cod in the near future, you'll want to be extra careful where you take a dip to cool off from the summer heat. According to numerous posts on Twitter lately, several communities at...
The 10 Absolute Best Restaurants in Pittsfield According to Tripadvisor
We all love good restaurants! Of course, if you are someone traveling through Pittsfield or anywhere in the Berkshires, you're always going to want to find the best potential spot to grab a meal. Luckily, there is always Tripadvisor available to give you an idea of where to go. So...
Off the Beaten Path: Gus’s Hot Dogs
WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you live in the Capital Region, you know a thing or two about mini hot dogs. Made famous locally, Gus’s Hot Dogs has been perfecting their recipe since 1954. The hot dog joint prides itself on using the same recipes and the same locally made ingredients since day one. In […]
theberkshireedge.com
Housatonic Water Works saga: Resident plans to organize protest
Great Barrington — Housatonic resident Denise Forbes, a co-founder of the group Residents for Safe Water, is planning to organize a protest event against Housatonic Water Works. Forbes spoke about a planned protest during the citizen’s comment period of the Select Board meeting on Monday, August 8. Forbes started...
Comments / 0