BITS & BYTES: Black Arts and Culture Festival; Mahaiwe Met Opera tickets on sale; Family Resource Fair; Summer Intensive Theatre Final Project; Jazz workshop concert; Steepletop benefit

Great Barrington Public Theatre in Great Barrington. Heavy duty family issues overwhelm the drama now on stage in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington. Australia-based playwright Andrew Bovell takes on a family of six dealing with the challenges that face the parents as each adult child chooses to find his or her own way in life. These challenges basically all include a departure from the security of home which, naturally, proves not to be so secure after all. This lower middle-class family is headed by Bob and Fran Price, a blue-collar worker and a nurse, played movingly by John Wojda and Corinna May. The destruction-of-family tale is told by their youngest daughter, Rosie, played by Raya Malcolm, who opens the play with a lengthy, personal monologue which has her in Berlin, and it ends with an equally long monologue set in the family home in middle America. Her second speech firmly reinforces the concept of this story being told from her perspective. It is her story to tell, but it is really the story of her mother, Fran.

2 DAYS AGO