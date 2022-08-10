Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez and catcher Curt Casali from the 10-day injured list on Thursday ahead of a lengthy road trip. Rodríguez has been sidelined since getting hit on the wrist by a pitch in Houston on July 30. He was eligible to come off the injured list on Wednesday, but the Mariners opted to give Rodríguez another couple of days before returning to action. The Mariners open a nine-game road trip on Friday in Texas. Casali will be joining the Mariners for the first time after being acquired from San Francisco before the trade deadline. Casali was on a rehab assignment recovering from an oblique injury suffered in early July with the Giants.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO