Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
09-10-12-22-28
(nine, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
09-10-12-22-28
(nine, ten, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0