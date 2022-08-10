ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

247Sports

After committing to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is becoming a recruiter

After making his commitment to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is trying his hand at recruiting. The recent addition from Burke, Va., didn't hesitate to state his priority during his Monday appearance on IMS Radio. "I want DeShawn Harris-Smith and DeShawn Harris-Smith," he said, smiling. "I played with him in seventh and...
BURKE, VA
New Britain Herald

Washington D.C. storms past Maryland, advances to Mid-Atlantic semifinals

BRISTOL – The champions out of Northwest Washington Little League of Washington, D.C. found themselves down early in Monday’s nightcap when the Maryland state champs, Conococheague Little League, plated eight batters in the opening frame. Four runs through the first three innings for Maryland, however, weren’t nearly enough to slow down D.C. and stave off elimination.
WASHINGTON, DC
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license

The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Sports betting moves forward at 3 Maryland facilities

BALTIMORE – Sports wagering is moving forward at three Maryland facilities, gaming and lottery officials announced Wednesday.Maryland Stadium Sub, which has plans to operate a sportsbook at FedEx Field in Landover, and Chesapeake Gaming, which has an off-track betting venue in Boonsboro, have qualified for sports wagering facility licenses, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said in a news release. Additionally, the commission found that BetFred Sports, the operator of Long Shot's in Frederick, qualified for a sports wagering facility operator license.Maryland Stadium Sub and Chesapeake Gaming are among the 17 entities across the state that have been designated to...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Manassas Park High School cancels 2022 football season

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. On Monday, Manassas Park activities director Dan...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
Georgetown Voice

What’s next for colleges paying reparations for slavery?

During Nile Blass’s (COL ’22) freshman year at Georgetown, students voted to establish a semesterly reconciliation fee of $27.20 per student. The money raised from the fee, about $400,000 a year, would be used to create a reconciliation fund for the descendants of the 272+ enslaved people the university sold in 1838 to keep itself financially afloat.
WASHINGTON, DC
aerotechnews.com

Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
foxwilmington.com

Kevin Hargraves-Shird Shooting: Washington, DC Police Bodycam Footage Released

Authorities in Washington, D.C. have released bodycam video of the shooting death of Kevin Hargraves-Shird. Mayor Muriel Bowser said no matter the circumstances any loss of life is tragic and wants to be clear with the family and to the community that this is an active investigation. Hargraves-Shird’s family says they want Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho to be held accountable. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer has more.
WASHINGTON, DC

