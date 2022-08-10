Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The remains of Native American people who once lived in Alabama were dug up a century ago — often by amateur archaeologists — and given to the state along with the jewelry, urns and other objects buried with them. The Alabama Department of Archives and History announced this week that it is beginning the process of returning the remains and funerary objects held in its collections to tribes as required by federal law. The department also announced it had removed the funerary objects from displays where the artifacts had sat for years, viewed by school groups and other visitors. “The origins of those materials and the way they came into our possession is really quite problematic from today’s perspective. and we very much honor and agreed with Native perspectives on what is and isn’t a proper type of material to show in a museum exhibition,” Steve Murray, the director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History, said Thursday. The funerary objects were,“the personal property of someone who was buried and then that burial was later disturbed without permission,” Murray said.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO