Olympia, WA

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily Game

0-5-9

(zero, five, nine)

Hit 5

03-25-26-27-41

(three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

Keno

02-05-07-11-13-14-26-27-28-33-36-40-43-48-56-61-66-70-71-79

(two, five, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-nine)

Match 4

01-07-09-16

(one, seven, nine, sixteen)

Mega Millions

01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000

