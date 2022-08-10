WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily Game
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)
Hit 5
03-25-26-27-41
(three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000
Keno
02-05-07-11-13-14-26-27-28-33-36-40-43-48-56-61-66-70-71-79
(two, five, seven, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-nine)
Match 4
01-07-09-16
(one, seven, nine, sixteen)
Mega Millions
01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000
