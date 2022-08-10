Read full article on original website
DSU has talent to replace but they have good young players ready to go
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day in Madison today where the Dakota State football team talked to guys like us, or in this case, Cooper Seamer. Josh Anderson’s team returns several members from a very good defensive team that ranked very high in the country in a variety of categories. They lost 3 potential All-Americans to graduation, but still return plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. And they will take the field 2 weeks from tomorrow in Madison against arch-rival Dakota Wesleyan to start the season.
Huron’s Schoenfelder says his wrestling background has been the key to success in MMA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huron native Bailey Schoenfelder is on Friday night’s card at the Sanford Pentagon and he will have teammate Logan Storley there cheering him on. The Pentagon is where Storley got his start and the World champ told me yesterday on Calling All Sports that it’s a huge boost to have all the support before the fight begins.
August 10th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries had the bats working this past week. And you gotta get a win when you get a Grand Slam... Nick Gotta is play #5. Jackson Boe has made plays before, but this time it was for flashing the leather for SF East at the Central Plains Region Tournament in Rapid City...
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, August 10th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was media day for the Dakota State football team in Madison. The DeSmet Bulldogs will be good again led by Damon Wilkinson. Plays of the Week, David Gravel talks dirt track racing and Bailey Schoenfelder talks MMA and how his wrestling background helps.
Stig wonders if he can keep all of his offensive guys happy at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard last week from John Stiegelmeier about how good his offense was going to be with Mark Gronowski back from his injury. He called it maye his best offense ever which is really saying something. But with Davis, Kraft and the Jahnke’s the quarterback...
South Dakota State Fair presents First Dakota Football at the fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Fair and First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce Football at the Fair, a new addition to the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. This year’s First Dakota Football at the Fair features South Dakota State University Jackrabbit’s 2022 football...
10pm Sportscast Monday, August 8th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State “B” Amateur Baseball tournament continued in Mitchell Monday. Stig might have a problem with his offense at SDSU and our Athlete of the Week Mattie Weidenbach has an amazing opportunity in September. Plus, the Wall Eagles have the Dome in their sights in November in 9-Man football.
High School Football: The must see games of 2022
More than 50 different schools are featured on this year's list of must see games. Here's a look at the 92 games that you'll want to keep an eye on this fall
5th Annual Plane Pull for Special Olympics South Dakota is Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Special Olympics South Dakota organization is hosting its 5th annual Plane Pull fundraiser at the Maverick Air Center Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm. Register to be part of a team online or at the event. All benefits go to the...
Why did David Gravel choose spending time on the dirt track for a living?
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huset’s Speedway favorite David Gravel is in Knoxville for the Nationals starting tonight. When he was in Brandon with the Outlaws we had a chance to visit at length. And I asked him how he got into racing sprint cars on the dirt track in the first place.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
Sunny and warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east, to the mid to upper 90s in central South Dakota. The wind will start to pick up a little bit this afternoon. Some isolated showers will be possible as we head into Thursday, mainly in northeastern South Dakota. Some of these showers will try to move south and impact locations like Brookings and Sioux Falls, but rainfall amounts will be very light. Highs will be a little bit cooler to the east and will only get into the mid 80s.
Another sunny, warm day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have another absolutely gorgeous day on tap, especially if you want to head out to the Sioux Empire Fair this afternoon! There will be plenty of sunshine and we’ll have some warm temperatures with light south wind. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the east with hotter temps out west. We could see some upper 90s today in central South Dakota! We’ll keep the warmer temperatures around heading through the second half of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s.
Plant-based restaurant opens in downtown Sioux Falls on Aug. 12
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ‘Brosia Bowl is set to open Friday, Aug. 12. The dishes are quick to make, anyone can go into the first floor of the Jones421 Building at 421 N. Phillips Ave and ask for one of their healthy specialties. Featured bowls include Burrito, Thai, Creamy Curry, Fajita Chicken, and Teriyaki Chicken.
Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
39th Annual Ag Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Agriculture is South Dakota’s largest industry so today the Sioux Falls chamber of commerce and sponsors from around the area decided to give back to farmers. ”This whole event does take a lot of volunteer time, organization, and a lot of prep...
Sunday morning rain was a record breaker in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls saw record-breaking rain this morning, receiving the most rain in one day ever before many people had even had breakfast. The previous record for August 7th was set in 1938. The all-time daily rainfall record, for any time of year, at the airport was 4.59 inches on August 1, 1975. Today’s date is now the record to beat for a single day, the month of August, or on any date with a total of 5.41 inches.
City of Sioux Falls commits to sustainability, using Biodiesel for fleet vehicles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced it has been using a biodiesel blend in its fleet vehicles as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability. B20 is an 80/20 blend of diesel and biodiesel. Biodiesel is a cleaner, renewable fuel produced from diverse,...
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
