carolinacoastonline.com
Catching citation flounder with Capt. Lee Winkleman (part 1)
As I was perusing social media on Sunday, one fishing post stood out, a 29-inch 10.5-pound flounder post by Capt. Lee Winkleman of Top Gun Fishing. I had several thoughts, first our truncated flounder season is right around the corner, the month of September in fact, the fact that floundering is somewhat of a specialty craft, especially targeting BIG flounder, and exactly one year ago, I interviewed Capt. Lee on the radio specifically on targeting big flounder.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Hardison Jr., 78; service September 17
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Emerald Isle board backs conservation, not development, in McLean-Spell Park
EMERALD ISLE — All five Emerald Isle commissioners expressed support Tuesday night for maintaining 30-acre McLean-Spell Park in its current state: dense maritime forest with walking trails. Commissioners spoke after Town Manager Matt Zapp presented the results of a month-long online survey that showed an overwhelming majority of respondents...
carolinacoastonline.com
Tyler Weeks, 30; service August 14
Tyler Nathan Weeks, 30, of Morehead City, passed away August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Tyler was born on December 26, 1991, in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret board OKs budget to pay for completion of Cape Carteret Trail
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is inching toward a long-awaited completion of the Cape Carteret Trail, and town commissioners Monday night adopted a new multi-year project budget to fund construction of the remaining segments. The board met in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. The...
WITN
Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 9, 10 & 11
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Morehead City Waterfront. Joseph was born on March 19, 1944, in Arapahoe, North Carolina, to the late Joseph and Eula Hardison.
carolinacoastonline.com
Walter Guthrie, 66; service August 13
Walter Maurice Guthrie "Mossy Cat", 66, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, surrounded by his family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Harkers Island Methodist Church at 2 o'clock, and visitation is from 1 to 2 o'clock. Mossy was born May 28, 1956, in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Joe Ann Berman, 78; private service
Joe Ann Berman, 78, of Cedar Point, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home. Her family will celebrate her life privately. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Commissioner responds to airport resignations
BEAUFORT - After the resignation letter that was signed by five of the county’s seven Michael J. Smith Field Airport Authority board members Friday, Aug. 5, Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, said that it was a dollars and cents issue that resulted in the authorities change.
newbernnow.com
Walk Part of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in New Bern
Does North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST) look too daunting to hike?. Carolina Nature Coalition is offering you a chance to walk a portion of the trail, right here, in New Bern. Jim Grode, Trail Resource Manager for Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, and Michael Schachter, President of CNC, will...
thewashingtondailynews.com
New board game comes to Beaufort County
Jack Kountouris is the son of a Washington Park native and has developed a new board game, called “Invasion: The Conquest of Kings.”. Invasion is a military strategy game whereby three to four players manage their resources and wage war against other players with the goal to have the most powerful kingdom by conquering two kings and obtaining two crowns.
carolinacoastonline.com
Anne Pittman, 83; incomplete
Anne Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Nelda Creech, 69; service August 14
Nelda Braxton Creech, 69, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret switching old street signs for new ones at all intersections in town
CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Public Works Department has resumed a $10,000 project to continue replacing old street signs at intersections throughout town. Commissioners and then-Town Manager Zach Steffey included the money for the signs in the 2022-23 budget when it was adopted in June, in part because many of the old signs had been battered by storms, such as Hurricane Florence in 2018, and many others had faded badly over the years.
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City seeks to extend Marlins agreement; Big Rock Stadium would host team until 2026
- Morehead City commissioners finalized their proposal Tuesday evening to keep the Marlins in Big Rock Stadium. During a general meeting at town hall, commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the agreement, which would see the team continue at O'Neal Field as members of the Coastal Plain League until Aug. 31, 2026.
carolinacoastonline.com
Thomas May Jr., 72; service held
Thomas O'Neil May, Jr., 72, of Newport, NC passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home. A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday August 7, 2022, at Crab Point Freewill Baptist Church in Morehead City with Rev. Richard Patterson and Rev. Marty Welch officiating. The family gathered...
carolinacoastonline.com
Stingray leaps into boat, lands on woman
- A 26-year-old boater suffered a concussion Friday, Aug. 5 after a large spotted eagle stingray launched itself from the water and collided with her in the Morehead City Channel. The passenger's mother, Genevive Francis, was driving the vessel with her family on board when the incident happened. Francis explained...
