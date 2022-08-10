CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Public Works Department has resumed a $10,000 project to continue replacing old street signs at intersections throughout town. Commissioners and then-Town Manager Zach Steffey included the money for the signs in the 2022-23 budget when it was adopted in June, in part because many of the old signs had been battered by storms, such as Hurricane Florence in 2018, and many others had faded badly over the years.

