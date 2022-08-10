MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
5-6-0, FB: 2
(five, six, zero; FB: two)
Cash 4 Evening
8-4-4-6, FB: 2
(eight, four, four, six; FB: two)
Match 5
03-10-21-29-35
(three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Mega Millions
01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000
