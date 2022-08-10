ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

MS Lottery

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 3 Evening

5-6-0, FB: 2

(five, six, zero; FB: two)

Cash 4 Evening

8-4-4-6, FB: 2

(eight, four, four, six; FB: two)

Match 5

03-10-21-29-35

(three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

Mega Millions

01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000

