Editorial: Ohio State needs a history course with tech

Ohio State University has just provided the best example of the regional blindness dividing the state. It’s a land grant university purporting to represent the state of Ohio from north to south, east to west and everywhere in between. The university must live up to that obligation.

Ohio State will partner with universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National Needs in Semiconductor and Microelectronics, the university announced last week.

Of course the decision by Intel to locate a new computer chip fabrication plant in suburban Columbus is behind the network OSU says will prepare a workforce for the new “Silicon Heartland.”

This Ohio State created “national needs” network, devoted to assisting the advancement of onshoring production of vital computer chips, has four out-of-state universities: Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, and Notre Dame. Cincinnati, Dayton, Wright State, and Sinclair Community College cover southwest Ohio.

Case Western and Lorain Community College represent northeast Ohio while Columbus State Community College joins OSU to represent Central Ohio.

Apparently the national network doesn’t need northwest Ohio, where the University of Toledo, Bowling Green State University, and Owens Community College are conspicuous by their absence from the semiconductor network.

At least we’re not alone. Southeast Ohio is not plugged into OSU’s network, despite status as the home of Ohio’s first public university in Athens. Youngstown is also ignored. That’s despite the presence of Ohio State legend Jim Tressel as the president of Youngstown State University.

Ohio State envisions the university network as the method to “support the domestic growth of a robust semiconductor and microelectronics innovation and supply chain ecosystem.”

Ohio State says their network is open and expected to grow. But that is only a slight mitigation of the historic ignorance repeated yet again with an economic development network most notable for who is left out.

If Ohio State leadership understood their home, they would have built out the network to touch all of Ohio before announcing their big but exclusionary plan. Their ecosystem needs us all.