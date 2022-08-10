Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYSP Investigating ATV Crash That Killed 13-Year-Old in Wayne County
New York State Police are investigating an ATV accident in Wayne County that resulted in the death of a 13-year-old. Police say they were called to a home in Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon for a reported serious ATV accident. Arriving troopers say they caller was performing CPR on the injured boy. State Police say they began to perform life-saving efforts, as well, including the use of an AED.
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
cnycentral.com
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
New York Woman Hit By Car, Attacked With Machete In Front Of Kids
The New York State Police are reporting a shocking story out of Western New York's Chautauqua County. A 64-year-old was arrested after violently and brazenly attacking a woman in public in front of several kids. Mary Butler was driving four children in her car on Route 380 in Jamestown, when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica Police Searching for Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
The Utica Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old Utica man following a cluster of burglaries in the city. Police are asking for the public's help in finding Dayquan J. Linen, who is wanted on two burglary bench warrants, according to Lt. Stan Fernalld. The photo above was taken by police in December of 2021.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown woman charged after wandering toddler was located
A Jamestown woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a two-year-old toddler was discovered wandering around unattended Monday evening. Jamestown Police says officers were on patrol in the area of West 9th and Cherry Streets around 7:45 pm when they were flagged down by two citizens who had noticed the child. The child was located about two blocks from the residence. Police later arrested 19-year-old Lynette Merced. She was transported to the city jail pending arraignment on the charge. The child was not injured and was turned over to another family member.
Man in critical condition after hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit and run in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Around 9:46 p.m., police received reports that a pedestrian in his 50s was unconscious after being hit by a car at South Salina Street and West Glen Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
29-year-old man dead, 19-year-old in critical condition after crash in Utica, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Utica Tuesday night, police said. At 9:10 p.m. police officers arrived at the scene on Interstate 790 east just past the Route 12 south ramp and found a vehicle on its roof, according to a news release from Utica Police.
RELATED PEOPLE
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Jailed in Cattaraugus County on Family Court Warrant
A Jamestown man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 43-year-old Theodore Hannold was taken into custody at the 7-Eleven in Randolph on the warrant, which was issued for a violation of the Family Court Act. Hannold was arraigned in Conewango Town Court and then transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail to be held on $2,000 cash or $4,000 bond.
Four arrested after Jamestown police chase, search warrant
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police arrested four people on Tuesday, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, which started in Jamestown just before noon and ended in Frewsburg. The pursuit began after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Allen Street and Willard Street, as police reportedly observed Samuel Pointer, a wanted […]
wesb.com
Fugitive Arrested in Bradford Tops
A fugitive was arrested in Bradford. Around noon Sunday, City Police located 50 year old John Hallock of Bradford, who they knew to have a warrant out for his arrest, on a bicycle near Tops on Main Street. Officers lost sight of Hallock, but surveillance cameras allowed officers to track...
Syracuse Police Looking For 3 Kids Missing After Dispute With Guardian
Syracuse Police are asking for help locating three children between the ages of 10 and 14 who haven't been seen in several days. Police issued a 'Missing Person Alert!' and released photos of the three brothers on Facebook, saying 10-year-old Le'Meir Holmes ''intentionally left his residence located at 2020 Elizabeth Street" in Syracuse last Friday, August 5, following a dispute with his guardian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hamburg Man Gets Three Years Probation for Critically Beating Dog
HAMBURG, NY – A Hamburg man has received a sentence of three years probation for...
chautauquatoday.com
Dayton Man Charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Tampering
A traffic stop last week led to the arrest of a Dayton man on a felony warrant. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reports that 79-year-old Daniel Gabel was taken into custody after State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 62 in the Town of Dayton at about 10:30 PM Thursday. Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene and took Gabel into custody on the warrant that charges him with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree criminal tampering. Gabel was arraigned in Ellicottville Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Man Charged After Alleged Theft at Storage Facility
A Herkimer County man is under arrest after police say he tried to steal from a storage facility. Otsego County Sheriff Richard J. Devlin, Jr. says 31-year-old Kyle R. Davis of Mohawk was arrested following an investigation into a theft from a storage unit in Otego, New York. Police say...
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
Duke Center Man Arrested in Bradford
A Duke Center man was arrested on warrants in Bradford on Tuesday. City of Bradford Police stopped a vehicle on Longfellow Avenue shortly after 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, and found that the driver, 39-year-old Brad Lee Taylor, was allegedly driving on a suspended license, and had administrative warrants out for his arrest.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged after domestic incident on city's south side
A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman, and choking her during a domestic incident on the city's south side early Tuesday evening. Jamestown police say that officers responded to the call around 6 pm and learned that 33-year-old Anthony Rios-Colon had grabbed the woman by the neck, and began choking her in the presence of two young girls. Police say Rios-Colon then allegedly held the victim against a wall and pushed one of the girls. The second girl then became very upset. Officers arrested Rios-Colon, charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the city jail, pending arraignment.
informnny.com
5 Lewis County residents arrested in connection to meth investigation
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five residents from Lewis County have been arrested following ongoing methamphetamine investigations. According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, this includes Port Leyden residents 32-year-old Lucas W. Dafoe, 20-year-old Paul D. Dafoe Jr., 31-year-old Ashley M. Galarneau, 38-year-old Travis B. Weber, and Lowville man Tyler J. Moroughan.
Four Jamestown residents indicted for narcotics conspiracy
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four Jamestown residents were indicted on Wednesday for their roles in a narcotics conspiracy. According to the court, between 2019 and December 2021, Roberto Morales Sanchez, 53, Ryan A. Bloom, 36, Rachelle N. Allison, 36 and Katie E. Calimeri, 30, all conspired to sell heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Jamestown […]
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0