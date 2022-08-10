Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
04-08-22-36-38
(four, eight, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $595,000
