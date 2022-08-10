ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Night” game were:

6-3-8, FB: 8

(six, three, eight; FB: eight)

