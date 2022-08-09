Click here to read the full article. Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion department today announced the opening of applications for three unique writing experiences: the Universal Writers Lab; the Universal Animation Writers Program; and the brand new Universal Global Writers Program, being put together in partnership with Working Title. The Universal Global Writers Program, marking GTDI’s first talent program to be headquartered internationally, will work with both experienced and up-and-coming writers based in the United Kingdom who are pursuing careers on the feature side. The program will look to develop storytellers who organically incorporate multicultural and global perspectives in their writing...

