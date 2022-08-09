Read full article on original website
TikTok Opens Applications For Third Round Of “Support Black Businesses” Accelerator Program
Calling all Black entrepreneurs, innovators, and small business owners nationwide! Black Business Month is in full gear, and TikTok is driving its own initiative. Today, the popular video sharing platform announced it is accepting applications for the third round of its Support Black Businesses accelerator program. The 2020 program was initiated to “elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok through exclusive access to resources, benefits, and networking opportunities,” according to a press release.
ValueWalk
Gala is announcing a partnership with Stick Figure Productions to distribute Four Down on the Blockchain
Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. With this announcement Gala Film also shared they will partner with Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award Winning Stick Figure Productions to present FOUR DOWN, a feature-length documentary directed by award-winning filmmaker Steven Cantor based on the New York Times best-seller NOT WITHOUT HOPE, written by Nick Schuyler and Jere Longman.
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
Universal Partners With Working Title For First-Ever Global Writers Program; Applications Open Now
Click here to read the full article. Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion department today announced the opening of applications for three unique writing experiences: the Universal Writers Lab; the Universal Animation Writers Program; and the brand new Universal Global Writers Program, being put together in partnership with Working Title. The Universal Global Writers Program, marking GTDI’s first talent program to be headquartered internationally, will work with both experienced and up-and-coming writers based in the United Kingdom who are pursuing careers on the feature side. The program will look to develop storytellers who organically incorporate multicultural and global perspectives in their writing...
Spotify Launches Its Own Concert Ticket-Selling Platform
Yet another company has entered the ticket-selling market — the massive streaming platform Spotify, which has just launched its own Spotify Tickets website to sell concert and event tickets directly to their listeners, rather than redirecting them to other vendors such as Ticketmaster. "Your destination for live events by...
thesource.com
Meek Mill and WME Unite for New Strategic Partnership
Leading talent agency WME and artist, businessman, and activist Meek Mill has announced a partnership strategically to focus on the upcoming generation of cultural influencers. The partnership is a part of Meek’s latest project, Culture Currency, which aims to grow his company while also identifying and assisting his network of...
GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
ASM Global’s Coca-Cola Music Hall Celebrates First Anniversary as One of World’s Fastest-growing Venues
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- This week marks the one-year milestone of the debut of one of live entertainment’s most technologically advanced venues that has enjoyed record-breaking attendance and along with it world ranking in box office sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005250/en/ Within only five months of operation, Coca-Cola Music Hall closed 2021 as one of the leaders in box office sales worldwide for theaters. Photo courtesy: ASM Global
XD Agency Marks Its Next Chapter with New Business, Talent Growth, Refreshed Branding
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Six years after buying itself back from Omnicom Group, The XD Agency is relaunching as XD Agency (XDA), empowering a growing staff and celebrating a range of new business wins including cybersecurity platform Crowdstrike and consumer electronics brand OnePlus. In addition, the agency has been awarded expanded assignments for clients such as LEGO and Warner Media. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005298/en/ XDA refreshes branding and leadership. (L to R): Rachel Hermansader, Head of Transformation; Courtney Hodges-Lanius, Head of People & Culture; Anna Mader, Head of Creative. (Photo: Business Wire)
