Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

03-25-26-27-41

(three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

