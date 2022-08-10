ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

2-7-8, Lucky Sum: 17

(two, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

