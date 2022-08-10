ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Match 4” game were:

01-07-09-16

(one, seven, nine, sixteen)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Coastal Washington tribe builds tsunami refuge tower

TOKELAND, Wash. (AP) — There’s a new option to escape a tsunami for people on the southwest coast of Washington. The Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe dedicated a 50-foot tall (15.2-meter) evacuation tower in Tokeland, Washington, on Friday, the Northwest News Network reported. When the next magnitude 9.0 rip...
TOKELAND, WA
The Associated Press

Seattle hospital to refuse some patients due to capacity

SEATTLE (AP) — Harborview Medical Center in Seattle will temporarily stop accepting less acute patients and will divert them to other health care systems as capacity challenges worsen, according to the hospital’s CEO. “All hospital systems (are) very much over capacity with very high census numbers, particularly because of an inability to discharge patients into post-acute care settings,” Harborview CEO Sommer Kleweno Walley said in a media briefing Thursday. “This morning … Harborview reached an unprecedented census level.” The hospital is caring for some 560 inpatients, more than 130% of its licensed capacity of 413 patients. About 100 are patients who no longer need hospitalization and are waiting to be discharged to a long-term care facility, like an adult family home, Kleweno Walley said. “We’ve reached a level at this point where we do not feel it’s appropriate or safe to take in any more patients that don’t require the unique, very skilled expertise of providers and staff that we have in-house,” she said.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy