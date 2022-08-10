Read full article on original website
North Mankato urges residents to conserve water
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request. Lower North Mankato residents...
Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane
Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-10-22 - clipped version
Lightbulb recycling event to be held in Blue Earth County
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County businesses can save some money by disposing of unwanted lighting next week. The county is holding a Business Bulb Collection Day Thursday, August 18th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household...
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house. The groundbreaking...
3 charged with aiding an offender in MOA shooting; suspects still at large
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Three people have been charged with aiding an offender for their alleged roles in helping the suspects in a shooting at the Mall of America last week evade arrest. Delyanie Arnold, 23, Selena Raghubir, 23, and Denesh Raghubir, 21, each face one count of aiding an offender...
Congressional candidates regroup after special election
Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson school district approve bond referendum
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday’s vote was a split decision for the Le Sueur-Henderson Public School District. 53% of voters said yes to the first question, with 47% against it, a difference of 139 votes. The vote means the district will get $39.9 million to build a new...
PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums. One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the...
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10
Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing
KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election)
Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato
Mankato Public Safety: Opportunities now available for community safety planning
Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide. The acknowledgment serves as a starting point for recognizing and supporting indigenous communities. The acknowledgment was approved. “I feel like I need to celebrate, it feels great. It feels...
The Minnesota Senior Games begin
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan to visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion
Minnesota voters find new polling places
