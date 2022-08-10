ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicollet County, MN

North Mankato urges residents to conserve water

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request. Lower North Mankato residents...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane

Portion of Highway 15 reduced to one lane

Highs mainly in the 70s to stick around despite a few days still in the 80s as minor rain chances move through the area.
OWATONNA, MN
Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee

Opportunities now available for Mankato Public Safety Advisory Committee

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election.
MANKATO, MN
DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato

DEED, employees informed of upcoming mass layoff at SSND campus in Mankato

Keith Ellison discusses ag economy at Meat Processing and Ag Forum. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined state lawmakers in St. Peter for a Meat Processing and Agricultural forum.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-10-22 - clipped version

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-10-22 - clipped version

Authorities in Owatonna are informing community members that a convicted level 3 sex offender has moved into the community.
OWATONNA, MN
Lightbulb recycling event to be held in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County businesses can save some money by disposing of unwanted lighting next week. The county is holding a Business Bulb Collection Day Thursday, August 18th between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those interested can find the disposal site at the Blue Earth County Household...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 50th Mankato project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on its 50th housing project in Mankato Wednesday. The program aims to help provide affordable housing by leading construction projects and home mortgages. Wednesday’s groundbreaking featured the Ruiz family, who will be the residents of the new house. The groundbreaking...
MANKATO, MN
Congressional candidates regroup after special election

Congressional candidates regroup after special election

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
OWATONNA, MN
PRIMARY ELECTION: Mankato residents narrow field in mayoral race

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While attention on Tuesday focused on the special election for the first congressional district, there were other local races on the ballot, included city council, mayoral, sheriff, county commissioner and school referendums. One of those races was for Mankato mayor and residents have decisively narrowed the...
News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10

News - North Dakota abortion clinic opens at new Minnesota site - August 10

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
OWATONNA, MN
Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing

Minnesota official touts CHIPS Act signing

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election)

KEYC Election Results (Special Primary Election)

Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan visit Owatonna to discuss job training, economic expansion. Over 20 business leaders came to Owatonna's Public Works Building Wednesday to brainstorm ideas about economic expansion within the community.
OWATONNA, MN
Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato

Minnesota Wild Road Tour comes to Mankato

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election. Minnesota Wild Defenseman Matt Dumba to visit River Hills Mall. The Minnesota Wild Road Tour continued in Mankato Tuesday evening.
MANKATO, MN
Mankato City Council adopts land acknowledgement resolution

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide. The acknowledgment serves as a starting point for recognizing and supporting indigenous communities. The acknowledgment was approved. “I feel like I need to celebrate, it feels great. It feels...
MANKATO, MN
The Minnesota Senior Games begin

The Minnesota Senior Games begin

The benefits of the project will include improved pavement and drainage, smoother road surface, and increased safety along the corridor. The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Minnesota voters find new polling places

Minnesota voters find new polling places

Congressional Candidate Jeff Ettinger spoke with KEYC's Jared Dean about Tuesday's special primary election.
MANKATO, MN

